SalMar - Ex. dividend NOK 22 today

The shares in SalMar ASA will be quoted ex-dividend of NOK 22.00 per share as from today, 19 June 2025.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
