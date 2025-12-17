SalMar - 2025 share-based incentive scheme for senior executives and key personnel

In accordance with the authorization granted by the AGM on 18 June 2025, the board of directors of SalMar ASA has decided to establish a share-based incentive scheme (Restricted Share Unit Plan) for senior executives and key personnel employed by the company and its subsidiaries. The scheme encompasses up to 300 000 shares and has a duration of three years. The company's liability with respect to the scheme will be met through existing holdings of treasury shares. As of 17 December 2025, SalMar ASA holds 58 755 treasury shares.

The purpose of the share-based incentive scheme (RSUP) is to encourage employees to maintain a deep, long-term engagement in the company, through a further alignment of the employees' interests with those of other shareholders. Under the RSUP, participating individuals will be awarded shares to motivate them to contribute to the continued success and profitability of the company, as well as deliver outstanding results. The RSUP will also enhance SalMar's ability to attract and retain staff.

Under the RSUP, participants will receive, free of charge, Restricted Share Units (RSUs), which, if certain predefined performance criteria are met within an accrual period, will be released and transferred to them as shares. The RSUP comprises three accrual periods of one, two and three calendar years respectively, with 2025 being the first year. Each accrual period encompasses 1/3 of the total number of RSUs included in the scheme. One RSU gives a contingent entitlement to one share.

The following criteria determine the award of RSUs during each of the three accrual periods:

- Award of 1/3 of the RSUs is independent of any performance criteria

- Award of 1/3 of the RSUs depends on SalMar achieving a certain EBIT/kg more than other aquaculture companies listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange during the accrual period

- Award of 1/3 of the RSUs depends on SalMar's shares achieving a higher total shareholder return (TSR) than a defined group of comparable companies during the accrual period.

Accrual of RSUs under the scheme presumes that the individual is an employee of SalMar or a participating subsidiary. The total gain from released RSUs during one calendar year shall not exceed 100 per cent of the participant's basic salary. Under the scheme's rules, the number of RSUs will be adjusted in the event of a dividend payout in order to preserve, but not increase, the value of the RSU allocation.

The RSUP goes into effect on 17 December 2025 and encompasses senior executives and key personnel at SalMar and its subsidiaries.

Restricted share units granted primary insiders 17 December 2025:

Frode Arntsen has received 4 144 RSUs in the Company

Roger Bekken has received 2 310 RSUs in the Company

Eva Haugen has received 1 428 RSUs in the Company

Håkon Husby has received 1 070 RSUs in the Company

Ingvild Kindlihagen has received 328 RSUs in the Company

Runar Sivertsen has received 2 164 RSUs in the Company

Ulrik Steinvik has received 2 637 RSUs in the Company

Arthur Wisniewski has received 1 746 RSUs in the Company

Simon Søbstad has received 2 524 RSUs in the Company

Anders Fjellheim has received 2 434 RSUs in the Company





New holdings:

After completion of the abovementioned grant Frode Arntsen holds 8 574 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 14 882 shares in the Company.

After completion of the abovementioned grant Roger Bekken* holds 5 462 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 28 089 shares in the Company.

After completion of the abovementioned grant Eva Haugen holds 2 951 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 1 739 shares in the Company.

After completion of the abovementioned grant Håkon Husby holds 2 211 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 2 915 shares in the Company.

After completion of the abovementioned grant Ingvild Kindlihagen holds 856 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 574 shares in the Company.

After completion of the abovementioned grant Runar Sivertsen** holds 4 247 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 7 093 shares in the Company.

After completion of the abovementioned grant Ulrik Steinvik*** holds 5 183 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 123 283 shares in the Company.

After completion of the abovementioned grant Arthur Wisniewski holds 3 576 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 4 803 shares in the Company.

After completion of the abovementioned grant Simon Søbstad holds 4 860 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 2 968 shares in the Company.

After completion of the abovementioned grant Anders Fjellheim holds 2 434 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 1 650 shares in the Company.



* Owns 28 089 shares directly and indirectly through related parties.

** Owns 7 093 shares directly and indirectly through related parties.

*** Owns 123 283 shares directly and indirectly through personal related parties. Also owns 100 per cent of the shares in Nordpilan AS. Nordpilan AS owns 0.17 per cent of the shares in Kverva AS, which in turn through Kverva Industrier AS owns 44.3 per cent of the shares in SalMar ASA.



For more information, please contact:

Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: + 47 936 30 449

E-mail: hakon.husby@salmar.no





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

