Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
19 June 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 18 June 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):  395.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 399.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):397.760033

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of  840,678 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,905,129 have voting rights and 3,442,674 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE397.76003315,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue 
 
736399.0008:00:23LSE 
861399.5008:17:00LSE 
864398.5010:09:55LSE 
274398.5010:09:55LSE 
451396.5010:49:57LSE 
123397.5011:35:11LSE 
300397.5011:35:11LSE 
300397.5011:35:11LSE 
44397.5011:35:11LSE 
644397.0011:54:27LSE 
232397.0011:54:27LSE 
342397.0011:54:27LSE 
109397.0011:54:27LSE 
683396.0011:56:48LSE 
723396.0011:56:48LSE 
1395.5013:44:28LSE 
91395.5013:44:51LSE 
631395.5013:50:46LSE 
2396.0014:08:09LSE 
3396.0014:08:09LSE 
705399.0014:46:08LSE 
732398.5014:46:08LSE 
744398.0014:58:10LSE 
391398.0014:58:10LSE 
283397.5015:03:54LSE 
283397.5015:03:54LSE 
283397.5015:03:54LSE 
283397.5015:03:54LSE 
175397.5015:03:54LSE 
280399.5015:23:59LSE 
108397.5015:24:03LSE 
872398.5015:43:15LSE 
850398.5015:43:15LSE 
283397.5015:45:32LSE 
283397.5015:45:32LSE 
283397.5015:45:32LSE 
283397.5015:45:32LSE 
283397.5015:45:32LSE 
165397.5015:45:32LSE 
17396.0015:47:08LSE 

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global
About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


Recommended Reading