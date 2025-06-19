Terranet to attend Auto.AI and Safety.AD USA 2025

Terranet will be represented at Auto.AI and Safety.AD USA 2025, taking place June 30–July 1 in San Francisco, California. These conferences bring together leading experts in AI, traffic safety, ADAS, and autonomous driving.

Safety.AD and Auto.AI are key industry forums for discussing how new technologies and artificial intelligence can contribute to safer mobility. Our presence strengthens both our connection to the North American market and our role as an active player in the development of future safety solutions for both ADAS and autonomous vehicles.

“With our MVP approaching launch, this is the right place to engage with key stakeholders, clarify our value proposition, and show how we’re contributing to safer traffic – while also gaining valuable insights from the market,” says Jonas Renander, Chief Commercial Officer at Terranet.

For more information, please contact:

Lars Lindell, CEO

E-mail: lars.lindell@terranet.se

About Terranet AB (publ)

Terranet’s mission is to save lives in urban traffic. We develop groundbreaking technology solutions for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles, with a focus on protecting vulnerable road users from injury. Using a unique and patented sensor technology, Terranet’s system BlincVision scans the road with laser precision – detecting objects up to ten times faster and with greater accuracy than any other ADAS solution on the market today.

Terranet is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, with additional operations in Gothenburg and Stuttgart – at the heart of the European automotive industry. Since 2017, the company has been listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B). Visit us at www.terranet.se

Attachment