Androgenetic Alopecia Market Set to Reach USD 5.76 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Aesthetic Awareness and Advanced Treatment Adoption – SNS Insider

Austin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Androgenetic Alopecia Market Size & Growth Analysis

“According to SNS Insider, the Androgenetic Alopecia Market was valued at USD 2.81 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.76 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.33% during the forecast period 2024–2032”

The androgenetic alopecia market is experiencing robust growth due to increasing aesthetic consciousness, early-onset baldness, and a rising preference for advanced pharmaceutical and topical therapies. While male pattern baldness remains the dominant cause, the market is witnessing a surge in demand for female-focused solutions, fueled by hormonal imbalances, urban stress, and evolving beauty norms.





In the United States, the market was valued at USD 0.84 billion in 2023 and is expected to double, reaching USD 1.67 billion by 2032. This growth is supported by widespread adoption of treatment solutions, elevated consumer spending on aesthetic healthcare, and a dense network of dermatology and trichology clinics catering to both men and women.

Androgenetic Alopecia Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.81 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 5.76 billion CAGR (2024–2032) 8.33% U.S. Market 2023 USD 0.84 billion U.S. Forecast by 2032 USD 1.67 billion Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024–2032 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Gender:

The male market segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2023, which accounted for 58.42% of the global market. Dominance of men in the market is driven by the high incidence of male pattern baldness, early diagnosis, and social acceptance of hair regrowth treatment. -The female segment is expected to register the fastest growth as a result of rising awareness about hormonal hair loss, higher urban stress-induced hair fall, and the advent of topical and oral products that are gender specific.

By Treatment:

The pharmaceuticals segment dominated the market in 2023, contributing 97.16% of total revenues. This dominance stems from the widespread use of FDA-approved drugs like minoxidil and finasteride, as well as newer pipeline products under development. While surgical treatments are growing in popularity, pharmaceutical interventions remain the most accessible and cost-effective option.

By End-Use:

Dermatology clinics emerged as the leading end-use setting in 2023, holding a 72.26% market share. These clinics provide specialized consultations, customized regimens, and advanced technologies such as laser therapy, making them the preferred option for long-term care. However, online consultation platforms and home-use kits are gaining traction due to increased telehealth adoption.

By Sales Channel:

The prescriptions segment led the market in 2023 with a 66.08% share, driven by the reliance on physician-prescribed therapies and the need for continuous monitoring of drug efficacy and side effects. Nonetheless, over-the-counter and e-commerce sales are expanding rapidly, especially in urban Asia-Pacific and European markets.

Androgenetic Alopecia Market Segmentation

By Gender

Male

Female

By Treatment

Pharmaceuticals

Devices

By End-Use

Dermatology Clinics

Homecare Settings

By Sales Channel

Prescriptions

OTC

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the global androgenetic alopecia market in 2023, capturing 38.20% of total revenue. This is attributed to high disposable income, a well-established medical aesthetics industry, and strong awareness campaigns about hair loss treatments. Additionally, the presence of leading pharmaceutical companies and clinical research in the U.S. supports the robust growth in this region.

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, increased social media influence on appearance, and rising healthcare spending are key contributors. Countries like India, South Korea, and China are witnessing growing demand for affordable yet effective hair regrowth treatments and cosmetic dermatology services.

Recent Developments

June 2023 – Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. launched RgenX, a new generics division in India focused on affordable treatment options, including for androgenetic alopecia.

launched RgenX, a new generics division in India focused on affordable treatment options, including for androgenetic alopecia. December 2023 – Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. formed a strategic alliance with Aclaris Therapeutics to commercialize deuruxolitinib, a JAK inhibitor targeting alopecia-related conditions.

formed a strategic alliance with to commercialize deuruxolitinib, a JAK inhibitor targeting alopecia-related conditions. February 2024 – Pfizer Inc. announced Phase 2 trial results for a novel topical JAK3 inhibitor intended for androgenetic alopecia.

