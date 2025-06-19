EY US announces Jared Solomon of Five Iron Golf as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 New York Award winner

New York, NY, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Jared Solomon, Co-Founder and CEO of Five Iron Golf, has been named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 New York Award winner. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive awards program for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. For 40 years, EY US has recognized the boldest and most innovative founders who are transforming industries, creating long-term value, and shaping a better future.

Solomon was selected by an independent panel of judges made up of past winners, top CEOs, and business leaders. Candidates were evaluated on long-term value creation, entrepreneurial spirit, purpose-driven leadership, and impact. As the co-founder of one of the fastest-growing concepts in sports and hospitality, Solomon earned recognition for reimagining the traditional golf experience, bringing together technology, entertainment, and community in an entirely new format that appeals to players of all skill levels.

Founded in 2017 in New York City, Five Iron Golf has since expanded into a global indoor golf and entertainment brand with locations spanning 15 states and five countries. Under Solomon’s leadership, the company has redefined how and where golf is played, offering tour-level simulators, expert instruction, Callaway club fitting , a global membership program , and a full-service sports bar and restaurant. Backed by strategic investors including Callaway Golf and Enlightened Hospitality Investments (the growth equity fund led by restaurateur Danny Meyer), Five Iron continues to expand through both corporate development and a rapidly growing franchise program , with more than 40 additional locations in the pipeline.

“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized among such a distinguished group of business leaders,” said Jared Solomon, Co-Founder and CEO of Five Iron Golf. “This award is a reflection of the team, partners, and community who have supported our mission to make golf more accessible, inclusive, and fun. I’m especially proud to share this recognition with my fellow co-founders: Katherine Solomon, Nora Dunnan, and Mike Doyle, whose belief, grit, and vision helped turn a bold idea into a global brand. What began as a scrappy concept in New York has grown into a presence from Australia to Dubai, proof that the idea of golf for everyone truly resonates.”

As a New York award winner, Solomon is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 National Awards, which will be presented in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth companies. The overall national winner will go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award in June 2026.

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates business leaders across a range of industries, from original founders to transformational CEOs and next-generation entrepreneurs, who redefine what’s possible through their ingenuity and boldness.

About Five Iron Golf

Five Iron Golf, a leader in indoor golf and entertainment, boasts a global presence with 34 locations spanning 15 states and 5 countries. Recognized for its cutting-edge simulators, premium amenities, top-tier instruction, and a lively community feel, Five Iron Golf provides a dynamic atmosphere for playing, practicing, and partying. By seamlessly integrating technology, social engagement, and competitive spirit, Five Iron Golf is reshaping the indoor golf experience, with something for everyone. Beyond golf, Five Iron serves as the ideal space for hosting private celebrations and corporate gatherings alike. Tee up good times at fiveirongolf.com .

