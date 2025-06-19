Notified Unveils IR Assistant IRIS, Upgraded Client Experience at CIRI 2025

NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ontario, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified, the world’s only provider of fully integrated platforms for investor relations and public relations communications, today announced the next wave of enhancements for IR Hub, the all-in-one platform for earnings calls, regulatory filings, IR websites, press releases and analytics.

Coming soon, Notified customers will be able to take advantage of IRIS, the new AI-powered assistant, directly inside IR Hub. IRIS is built to help teams manage growing compliance demands and rising investor expectations, giving time back for strategic work, while surfacing the data needed to make more informed decisions.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available in this link.

In addition to this update, eligible Notified clients will also receive a dedicated IR Customer Experience Manager - a trusted point of contact who works as an extension of investor relations teams.

“Today, IR professionals need more than just tools - they need real support,” said Erik Carlson, Chief Executive Officer at Notified. “That’s why we’re pairing smart technology like IRIS with dedicated IR Customer Experience Managers who understand the challenges being faced daily. With IR Hub, we help teams move faster, uncover insights more easily and tell their corporate narratives with confidence. This is just the beginning of what we’re building for the future of the investor relations.”



Key Benefits of IRIS, the IR Assistant

IRIS will streamline the analysis of more than 30,000 investor event transcripts each year to equip IR teams with timely, data-backed insights into probable analyst questions and emerging market trends.

Additional benefits include:

Global Event Transcript Archive, Summaries and Enrichment – Get instant access to a global archive of IR event transcripts. After events like earnings calls, access quick summaries of key headlines, figures and drivers that are enhanced with sentiment analysis, topic tagging and analyst insights for faster, more contextual understanding.

– Get instant access to a global archive of IR event transcripts. After events like earnings calls, access quick summaries of key headlines, figures and drivers that are enhanced with sentiment analysis, topic tagging and analyst insights for faster, more contextual understanding. Dashboard Integration and Real-Time Alerts - IRIS integrates seamlessly into the IR Hub Dashboard, delivering key insights through dynamic cards. Configurable email alerts notify users of critical developments - such as topic updates or analyst activity - ensuring IR teams never miss a beat.

IRIS integrates seamlessly into the IR Hub Dashboard, delivering key insights through dynamic cards. Configurable email alerts notify users of critical developments - such as topic updates or analyst activity - ensuring IR teams never miss a beat. Peer Monitoring – Stay ahead of the competition with timely updates on peer announcements, helping you spot trends early, refine your strategy and save time with automated reports that cut down on manual tracking.



Key Benefits of Expanded IR Customer Experience Program

While most technology providers leave clients to figure things out on their own, or make customers rely on slow, impersonal support, Notified takes a better approach.

With a dedicated IR Customer Experience Manager, eligible clients will receive:

Hands-On Support – Direct access to a seasoned IR specialist with an average tenure of eight years.

– Direct access to a seasoned IR specialist with an average tenure of eight years. Proactive Service – The IR Customer Experience Manager will ensure everything runs smoothly and on time, from earnings calls and website updates to event logistics and press releases.

– The IR Customer Experience Manager will ensure everything runs smoothly and on time, from earnings calls and website updates to event logistics and press releases. Strategic Guidance – Get analytics reviews and best practice recommendations to boost website traffic, report downloads, email subscribers and more.



Learn More at the CIRI Annual Conference

Notified is a Platinum Sponsor of CIRI 2025, taking place June 18-20 at Queen’s Landing in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario. Conference attendees will have the opportunity to receive a demo of IR Hub and speak to the Notified team about these enhancements.

For more information about IR Hub and Notified’s comprehensive suite of IR solutions, please visit: https://www.notified.com/ir-services.



About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. As the only technology partner dedicated to both investor relations and public relations professionals, we help you control and amplify your corporate narrative. Our fully integrated PR and IR platforms streamline every step—whether it's reaching the right media, press release distribution, and measurement or designing new IR websites, managing investor days, earnings releases, and regulatory filings. Connecting both worlds, GlobeNewswire is one of the world's largest and most trusted newswire distribution networks, serving leading organizations for over 30 years. Together, we empower communicators to inform a better world.



Notified is an affiliate of Equiniti Group Limited (EQ)

