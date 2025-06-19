Uveitis Treatment Market Size to Reach USD 4.69 Billion by 2032, Driven by Advancements in Biologics and Rising Prevalence of Autoimmune Disorders – SNS Insider

Austin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uveitis Treatment Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Uveitis Treatment Market was valued at USD 2.26 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.69 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 8.47% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

The uveitis treatment market is experiencing substantial growth due to the rising incidence of autoimmune and inflammatory ocular disorders, ongoing advancements in biologic therapies, and increasing adoption of targeted treatments such as anti-VEGF therapies and intraocular injections. Innovations in diagnostic techniques and the development of sustained-release drug delivery systems are also enhancing clinical outcomes and improving long-term patient management.





U.S. Market Outlook

In 2023, the U.S. uveitis treatment market was valued at USD 0.71 billion and is forecast to grow to USD 1.44 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 8.09% during the forecast period. The U.S. dominates the North American landscape, underpinned by a robust healthcare infrastructure, significant investment in ophthalmic research, and a strong network of specialty eye care centers.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

AbbVie Inc. – Humira (adalimumab), Rinvoq (upadacitinib)

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. – Tapros (tafluprost), Eylea (aflibercept)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. – Lotemax (loteprednol etabonate), Alrex (loteprednol etabonate)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Eylea (aflibercept)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – Yutiq (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), Durasert (fluocinolone acetonide)

Novartis AG – Cosentyx (secukinumab), Beovu (brolucizumab)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. – Dextenza (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert)

Ophthotech Corporation – Zimura (avacincaptad pegol)

Pfizer Inc. – Xeljanz (tofacitinib), Rapamune (sirolimus)

Merck – Pred Forte (prednisolone acetate ophthalmic suspension)

Horizon Therapeutics – Tepezza (teprotumumab-trbw)

Otsuka Pharmaceutical – Samsca (tolvaptan)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals – Rocklatan (netarsudil/latanoprost)

Amgen – Enbrel (etanercept)

Roche – Actemra (tocilizumab), Lucentis (ranibizumab)

Alcon – Durezol (difluprednate ophthalmic emulsion)

Johnson & Johnson – Simponi (golimumab), Remicade (infliximab)

UCB – Cimzia (certolizumab pegol)

Bristol Myers Squibb – Orencia (abatacept), Otezla (apremilast)

Uveitis Treatment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.26 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 4.69 billion CAGR (2024–2032) 8.47% U.S. Market 2023 USD 0.71 billion U.S. Forecast by 2032 USD 1.44 billion Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024–2032 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Insights

Corticosteroids Segment Holds Largest Share of Uveitis Treatment Market by Treatment

In 2023, the corticosteroids segment held the largest uveitis treatment market share, accounting for 26.6% of total revenue, due to the well-documented anti-inflammatory activity and fast action of corticosteroids against the symptoms of inflammatory diseases. They are the most common first-line drugs for anterior and posterior uveitis, whether acute or chronic. The multitude of possible formulations, including oral, topical, injectable, and implantable, allows for therapeutic versatility and patient ease of access to clinical settings.

By Disease, Anterior Uveitis Segment Dominates the Uveitis Treatment Market

The anterior uveitis segment accounted for the largest share of the uveitis treatment market in 2023, with a 47.8% market share. This is due to increased incidence and simplicity in diagnosis and treatment. This is the most frequent type of uveitis that is often linked to autoimmune ailments and infections, and we see such patients for uveitis in the eye. The early diagnosis results due to the presentation (redness, pain, and Photophobia) and the treatment (topical steroids basically).

By Distribution Channel, Retail Pharmacies Dominated the Uveitis Treatment Market with the Highest Share

The retail pharmacies segment led the uveitis treatment market in 2023 with 42.4% market share, leading the distribution channel landscape as comprehensive and convenient uveitis dispensing points. Topical corticosteroids and other medications are often more accessible and quicker to refill from local pharmacies, which might promote patient preference. Community outlets, together with individualized patient counselling and treatment services, support adherence to and acceptance of medicines.

Uveitis Treatment Market Segmentation

By Treatment

Corticosteroids

Immunosuppressant

Monoclonal Antibodies

Cycloplegic Agents

Antibiotics

Antivirals

Antifungal

Analgesics

By Disease

Anterior Uveitis

Posterior Uveitis

Intermediate Uveitis

Panuveitis

By Cause

Infectious

Non-infectious

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Regional Analysis

North America Leads the Uveitis Treatment Market, Asia Pacific Expected to Register the Fastest Growth

The uveitis treatment market was led by North America due to the advanced healthcare system, awareness, and the presence of key pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. High R&D expenditure, early uptake of advanced treatment modalities, and high availability of ophthalmic care are the high-growth factors for the region. Additionally, the U.S. FDA provides regulatory support for innovative therapies, including but not limited to biologics and corticosteroid implants, which aids this region in maintaining its leadership position in providing effective uveitis management solutions.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the fastest growth in the uveitis treatment market throughout the forecast period, owing to the increased healthcare expenditure, the awareness of the patient among the people, and the growing autoimmune diseases at a higher rate. The quick progress of health-related infrastructure in emerging economies like China and India is increasing exposure to eye-related treatment.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Incidence and Prevalence of Uveitis (2023)

5.2 Prescription Trends for Uveitis Treatment (2023), by Region

5.3 Biologic and Non-Biologic Drug Adoption Trends (2020-2032)

5.4 Healthcare Spending on Uveitis Treatment, by Region (Government, Commercial, Private, Out-of-Pocket), 2023

5.6 Clinical Trial Trends and Drug Development Pipeline

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Uveitis Treatment Market by Treatment

8. Uveitis Treatment Market by Disease

9. Uveitis Treatment Market by Cause

10. Uveitis Treatment Market by Distribution Channel

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

