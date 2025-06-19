HVAC Sensors Market Size to Exceed USD 7.88 billion by 2032, Driven by rising demand for smart building solutions and energy-efficient HVAC systems | SNS Insider

Austin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HVAC Sensors Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The HVAC Sensors Market Size was valued at USD 4.57 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 7.88 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 7.06 % over the forecast period of 2025-2032.”

HVAC Sensors Market Growth Fueled by Smart Systems and Sustainability Goals

The world HVAC Sensors Market is progressing on the back of rising adoption of smart and energy efficient HVAC Systems. Real-time Monitoring, Predictive Maintenance and Improved Energy Optimization thanks to IoT and advanced sensor technologies integration. Rigorous regulations being passed by governments across the globe to enhance the quality of indoor air will further enhance the demand for the product from the residential, commercial, as well as, industrial sectors. In the U.S., the market is projected to grow from USD 0.79 billion in 2024 to USD 1.50 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 8.31%, supported by rising sustainability commitments—72% corporations are aiming for net-zero emissions. More than 60% of newly constructed commercial buildings already include smart HVAC systems, and in 2024, 55% of all HVAC equipment shipped worldwide will be equipped with embedded sensors.

Get a Sample Report of HVAC Sensors Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7456

Asia Pacific Leads, North America and Europe Gain Momentum in HVAC Sensors Market

In 2024, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the HVAC Sensors Market at 36.42%, due to the increasing urbanization, growing construction industry, and supportive government initiatives promoting energy efficient system and smart city. Strong urbanization, energy policies and uptakes of smart building in smart city environment drive China at the top of the APAC market.

North America is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.80% during 2025–2032, driven by increasing retrofitting demand, sustainability targets, and smart infrastructure development, particularly in the U.S.

Europe also sees steady growth backed by energy efficiency regulations, urban density, and widespread renovation activities, with Germany at the forefront.

Emerging markets in the Middle East & Africa and Latin America, led by Saudi Arabia and Brazil, are expanding steadily due to infrastructure development and smart city adoption.

HVAC Sensors Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.57 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 7.88 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.06% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Sensor Type (Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Humidity Sensors, Gas Sensors, Proximity Sensors)

• By Application (Residential HVAC Systems, Commercial HVAC Systems, Industrial HVAC Systems)

• By Technology (Wired Sensors, Wireless Sensors, Hybrid Sensors)

• By End-User (Building Management Systems, OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), Energy Management Companies)

• By Functionality (Monitoring Sensors, Control Sensors, Smart Sensors, Multi-function Sensors)

Purchase Single User PDF of HVAC Sensors Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7456

Key Industry Segmentation

By Sensor Type

In 2024, temperature sensors held the largest share of the HVAC Sensors Market at 39.03%, as they are vital in providing comfort and energy savings in residential, commercial buildings and industrial places. Siemens AG tops in precise sensor solutions for SMART Buildings.

Gas sensors are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.72% from 2025 to 2032, because of growing concerns related to indoor air pollution. Sensirion have developed miniaturized, ultra-sensitive sensors to respond to increasingly tight environmental measurements.

By Application

Commercial HVAC systems led the market with a 45.25% revenue share in 2024, owing to demand for energy efficient climate control in offices, malls, hospitals and schools. Companies such as Johnson Controls provide state-of-the-art sensors that connect to building automation systems for optimal operation.

Industrial HVAC systems are projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.07% (2025–2032), driven by established derived demand in manufacturing, data centers and pharma, with Honeywell having a strong portfolio of high accuracy sensors for demanding operating requirements.

By Technology

Wired sensors dominated the HVAC Sensors Market in 2024 with a 63.81% revenue share, due to their reliability, accuracy, and adaptability to centralized HVAC control systems. Well suited for giant deployments, companies such as Schneider Electric offer a variety of wired options that can easily connect with the complex systems found in buildings.

Wireless sensors are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.76% (2025–2032), owing to factors such as easy installation, flexibility, smart city projects, and rising demand for IoT-based intelligent infrastructure. Smart wireless sensor innovation from Emerson Electric is in the lead.

By End-User

Building Management Systems (BMS) led the HVAC Sensors Market in 2024 with a 43.10% revenue share, driven by the need for centralized energy and environmental control. Companies like ABB offer HVAC sensors optimized for BMS integration.

Energy Management Companies are expected to grow fastest, supported by rising global focus on decarbonization, net-zero goals, and energy optimization technologies from providers like Delta Electronics.

By Functionality

Control sensors led the HVAC Sensors Market in 2024 with a 39.14% revenue share, driven by their essential role in regulating temperature, humidity, and airflow for efficient system performance. Companies like Belimo Holding AG provide advanced actuator solutions widely used in modern buildings.

Smart sensors are set to grow at a CAGR of 8.60% (2025–2032), fueled by IoT integration, AI-driven analytics, and increasing adoption in smart city infrastructure.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

Johnson Controls International PLC

Schneider Electric SE

Emerson Electric Co.

Sensirion AG

ABB Ltd.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Carrier Global Corporation

Delta Controls Inc.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on HVAC Sensors Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7456

Recent News:

In April 2025, Smart manufacturing is turning to IoT-based energy monitoring and HVAC automation to increase efficiency and reduce costs. These solutions provide on-line analytics, film material balance calculations, flexible reporting, downtime management, and consumption-based integration with thermal energy in modern manufacturing infrastructures.

In May 2025, Cubic showcased its full range of smart industry sensing solutions at SENSOR+TEST 2025 in Nuremberg. The event highlighted innovations across HVAC, automotive, medical, and energy sectors, promoting global collaboration and technology advancement.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. HVAC Sensors Market Segmentation, by Sensor Type

8. HVAC Sensors Market Segmentation, by Application

9. HVAC Sensors Market Segmentation, by Technology

10. HVAC Sensors Market Segmentation, by End-User

11. HVAC Sensors Market Segmentation, by Functionality

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Use Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.