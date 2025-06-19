Food Processing Equipment Market to USD 72.23 Billion by 2032, Owing to Automation-Driven Efficiency and Rising Packaged Food Demand | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The food processing equipment market size was valued at USD 51.40 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 72.23 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.40% over the forecast period of 2025–2032. While the growth of the food processing equipment market is buoyant owing to increasing urbanization, changing eating habits, and the growing preference for processed food, the processing plants increasingly incorporate automation and smart machinery that efficiently improve output while ensuring consistency and quality of products. Stringent hygiene regulations, along with changing consumer behavior towards high-quality packaged food, compel manufacturers to opt for next-generation processing equipment. These trends are revolutionizing how industries function across the world.

The U.S. food processing equipment market size stood at USD 8.93 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit USD 13.40 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.29% over the same period. This consistent upward trend is being catalyzed by a combination of automation, rising global food consumption, and the surging trend of clean-label and organic processed foods.





Key Players:

BAADER Group

Marel

Bühler AG

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

The Middleby Corporation

Tetra Laval International S.A.

Alfa Laval

Krones AG

JBT Corporation

SPX Flow Inc.

Food Processing Equipment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 51.40 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 72.23 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.40% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Drivers • Rising Automation and Digital Integration Across Processing Facilities Accelerate the Growth of the Food Processing Equipment Market.

Automation, Bakery Innovations, and Processing Dominance Drive Momentum in the Global Food Processing Equipment Market

By Mode of Operation:

In 2024, the automatic segment held a dominant position in the food processing equipment market, contributing over 52.42% of the total revenue. The reason for this stronghold can be credited to the swift assimilation of automation technologies like IoT-based automation, smart control systems, and real-time performance analytics. Such technologies not only enable seamless multi-sourcing but also substantially reduce human errors and manual effort. Automated production systems guarantee continuous and uniform production with proper product quality, hygiene control and fulfilment of worker safety. In addition, it facilitates predictive maintenance and energy efficiency, making it an attractive solution for manufacturers seeking greater throughput and reliability.

By Application:

The bakery and confectioneries segment accounted for around 22% of the market share in 2024, reflecting strong demand from consumers seeking convenience, indulgence, and healthier snack alternatives. Increased popularity of packaged bakery goods, artisanal bread, gluten-free snacks, and premium confections is fueling equipment upgrades in this segment. Food processors are purchasing sophisticated equipment for different product types, with uniformity and less waste. Dough mixers, chocolate tempering and enrobing machines, and automated decorating equipment are expanding producers' production capabilities while also helping manufacturers keep pace with changing food trends, growing consumer demands for quality and sophistication at retail, and the need for ever-higher ingredient and product quality and creativity in the baked goods market.

By Type:

The processing segment led the global food processing equipment market in 2024 with a commanding 55% share. This section comprises significant machines like blenders, cutters, emulsifiers, and pasteurizers, which are fundamental to the transformation of crude materials into finished food items. Their extensive use across various industries, including dairy, meat, beverages, and ready meals, makes the market competitive. Manufacturers are increasingly using high-performance, multipurpose equipment to meet demands for faster processing cycles, higher throughput, and improved food safety. The global markets are steadily moving towards diversified product lines and movement, scale up of operations, all of which demand quick response time to market needs, spelling increased demand for flexible and modular processing systems.

Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Food Processing Equipment Market, While North America Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Hub, Driven by Automation and Innovation

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global food processing equipment market with a 34.25% revenue share in 2024, driven by rapid industrialization, a growing population, and increasing urban consumption patterns. Convenience snacks are highly demanded in countries, such as China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam due to busy lifestyles and increasing disposable income. Intra country investments are witnessing stringent government interventions for modernization of food processing sectors by means of grants, subsidies and infrastructure developments such as PM FME Scheme in India and Made in China 2025 in China. Also, increasing awareness towards health is increasing the consumption of fortified and functional food, which is propelling higher adoption of equipment in the area.

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the food processing equipment market with a CAGR of approximately 5.69% from 2025 to 2032. The major factors responsible for this growth are technological advancement, well well-organized food processing industry, and the increasing demand for clean-label and plant-based products. Hygiene and safety regulations supervised by organizations such as the FDA and USDA have encouraged manufacturers to shift towards automated, stainless steel, and CIP (clean-in-place) compliant equipment. Secondly, the U.S. and Canada are food tech innovation centers with a rising interest in modular systems and AI-based solutions to enable efficient, sustainable, and better-quality solutions.





