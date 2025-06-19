Digital Utility Market Size to Surpass USD 535.3 Billion by 2032, Owing to the Rapid Adoption of Smart Grid Technologies and AI-Based Utility Solutions | SNS Insider

Pune, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Utility Market Size Analysis:

“The Digital Utility Market was USD 198.0 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 535.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.71% over the forecast period of 2024–2032.”





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Siemens — Siemens Grid Software

ABB — ABB Ability

Schneider Electric — EcoStruxure Grid

General Electric — GE Digital Energy

Oracle — Oracle Utilities

SAP — SAP for Utilities

IBM — IBM Maximo for Utilities

Landis+Gyr — Gridstream Connect

Itron — Itron OpenWay

Eaton — Eaton Energy Automation Solutions

Hitachi Energy — Lumada APM

Cisco — Cisco Connected Grid

Honeywell — Honeywell Smart Energy

Open Systems International (OSI) — monarch

Aclara Technologies — AclaraONE.

Digital Utility Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 198.0 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 535.3 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.71 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments • By Technology (Hardware, Integrated Solutions)



• By Network (Generation, Transmission & Distribution, Retail) Key Growth Drivers Increasing investments in smart grid infrastructure and renewable energy integration are accelerating the demand for advanced digital utility solutions.



U.S. Digital Utility Market Poised for Strong Growth. Driven by Smart Grid Investments and AI-Driven Transformation

The Digital Utility Market is growing with the increased demand for deploying advanced digital solutions for electricity, gas, and water utilities. Electric utilities are leading the charge for digital, with the greatest overall level of AI integration between 2021-2025. The US Digital Utility Market is expected to not only grow further at a CAGR of 11.48% from 2023-2032, to USD 131.2 billion by 2032, but also will be valued at USD 49.4 billion in 2023. This growth is fueled by country-level investments in smart grid infrastructure, renewable energy integration, and the increasing demand for utility solutions with real-time tracking features. With all things cloud and AI-based analytics, the adoption of digital is gaining momentum across the U.S. utility landscape like never before.

By technology

The hardware segment was a front runner in 2023 and contributed nearly 61% of the total revenue of the market. This leadership is led by smart hardwares such as smart meters, intelligent transformers, and automated substation. Companies are using radial grid devices including smart switches, smart thermostats, and advanced voltage regulators to improve predictive maintenance, real-time analytics, and asset management.

The fastest growth through 2032 is expected in the solutions sector, comprising integrated software and cloud-based systems. This sector is on the rise thanks to asset digitization, operational efficiencies, and the increasing flexibility of utilities. Cloud-based software, in particular, amplifies utilities’ ability to connect operations, introduce renewable power, and serve customers better.

By network,

The market was led by the transmission & distribution segment in 2023, with a revenue market share of over 49%. This is because existing grids need to be modernized with digital technology-providing enhanced load management, fault detection, and flow of energy. These grids are being embedded with smart communication, sensing, and automation technologies to support the requirements of the digitalized energy space.

The residential segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry during the forecast period. An increased level of consumer awareness concerning environmental sustainability and the contribution of energy usage to climate change is resulting in an increasing demand for customized and green utility services. Households are adding more smart meters and other digital tools to track and control their energy use, leading utilities to provide more residential-focused digital services.





North America Leads Digital Utility Market with 32% Share, Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region Amid Rising Energy Demand.

In 2023, North America was a leader Digital Utility Market in terms of revenue, and the region contributed 32% revenue share. It is an area with a good power grid, a growing digitalization, and many installations of renewable energy. Smart grid projects and state-level clean energy mandates also fuel the market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional industry during the forecast period. The level of countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asia is facing increasing demand for energy contrast to urbanization and industrialization. Changing the rules of the game also represents a stimulus for the digital utility, in particular for power management.

Recent Developments

In April 2025, ABB announced it had literally made a “revolutionary change of a lifetime” by selling, the whole of its robotics business. This is in the service of consolidating its focus on electrification and automation as well as strengthening both ABB and the robotics division’s growth profile with a more focused, quality portfolio.

In August 2024, Schneider Electric introduces a new era of smart-grid technologies to improve grid resiliency and efficiency. Particular highlights were the launch of virtual substations, a full-featured Net Zero Dashboard interfacing with EcoStruxure ADMS and DERMS, and a partnership with European utilities such as Elektrilevi to help power smarter, more dynamic grid systems.

