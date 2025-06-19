Debut Post-Apocalyptic Fantasy Novel Weaves A Pulse-Pounding Narrative Of Personal Identity, Humanity, and Hope

Charleston, SC, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author Cassandra Watkins and Palmetto Publishing eagerly announce the release of the former’s debut fantasy novel: The World of Unknown.

In a distant world’s alternate future, the Great War has left a legacy of destruction and billions dead. In the aftermath, a new world emerges where humanity mingles with new races, giving way to a new era of beings. Among them is Arkel Cavett, a Drolf girl with a complex past and an uncertain future.

All Arkel wants is answers—about herself, her family, and the world. Despite being a new creature and a product of war, she carries the relatable struggles of family turmoil and personal identity with her, which compel her to leave her home.

As Arkel ventures into the unknown, she encounters astonishing realities and unimaginable truths. Marked by tests of courage and ceaseless discoveries, Arkel’s journey will keep readers on the edge of their seats with an ending that shocks even Arkel herself.

“The World of Unknown has a heavy but hopeful tone. [It also focuses on] the importance of family and friends,” said the author.

The World of Unknown is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/1AkAz6RzH3/

About the Author:

Cassandra Watkins, a native of Akron, Ohio, penned her debut novel, The World of Unknown, at the tender age of twelve. Today, she's not only a successful author but also a highly skilled Registered Veterinary Technologist specializing in ultrasonography. Cassandra's love for animals is evident in her professional life, and it spills over into her personal life as well, where she's a proud mom to two children and two beloved dogs. Her early foray into writing and her enduring passion for animals offer a unique perspective to her storytelling, making her tales resonate deeply with animal lovers and fantasy enthusiasts alike.

