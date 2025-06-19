NFM Family of Lenders Recognized as a Top Lender by Scotsman Guide

Linthicum MD, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LINTHICUM, MD, June 19, 2025— NFM Lending and its Family of Lenders announced today that we have been recognized once again as one of the top lenders in the country by Scotsman Guide, the leading magazine and resource for mortgage originators. This year, we have achieved several prestigious accolades:

· 15th Largest Retail Lender in the Country

· #1 Retail Lender in Maryland

· 20th Overall Lender (including wholesale mortgage companies)

· 20th Largest VA (Veterans Affairs) Lender

· 19th Largest FHA Lender in the Country

The list put out by Scotsman Guide is "the industry's most comprehensive, verified rankings of the nation's top producing mortgage companies."

David Silverman, Founder and CEO of NFM Lending, expressed his gratitude and pride in the company's achievements: "We are incredibly honored to have The NFM Family of Lenders recognized by Scotsman Guide as one of the top mortgage lenders in the country. This achievement is a direct reflection of the dedication, expertise, and passion of our entire team. I want to extend my deepest gratitude to our outstanding sales professionals, our diligent operations staff, and our committed administrative teams. Your hard work and unwavering commitment to excellence make recognitions like this possible. Thank you for everything you do to serve our customers and uphold the values that define NFM.”

NFM is proud of this achievement and thanks its NFM Family and real estate partners for their support.

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a mortgage lending company currently licensed in 49 states in the U.S. and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, BluPrint Home Loans, Elevate Home Loans, and Element Home Loans. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

