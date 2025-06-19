Making Waves for Marine Life: New York Marine Rescue Center and Canon Celebrate World Sea Turtle Day with Conservation and Education

Melville, NY, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This World Sea Turtle Day, the New York Marine Rescue Center (NYMRC) is diving deeper into its mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and protect marine life, with the invaluable support of Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions. Since 1996, NYMRC has given a second chance to over 3,900 marine animals, including 119 sea turtles, 762 seals, and 7 cetaceans, turning science and compassion into action.

But saving marine life isn’t just about rescue – it’s about education and inspiring future generations. That’s why, with Canon’s support, NYMRC is extending its reach beyond the shore as part of broader community outreach efforts.

Spreading Conservation at Cohen Children’s Medical Center

On June 16, NYMRC and Canon took their conservation story to the heart of the community by visiting the Seacrest Studios at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park, one of many locations across the country founded by the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, which Canon proudly supports. 10 children were present in the studio for the activity, with others participating remotely from their hospital rooms.

Patients and hospital staff enjoyed a special interactive session where NYMRC team members shared insights about marine life, the importance of conservation, and the inspiring stories of sea turtles and seals rehabilitated through Canon’s support. The event included a lecture on sea turtle biology, the rescue and rehabilitation process, and a hands-on display of turtle artifacts, photos and videos to deepen the educational experience.

A mock turtle stranding demonstration using a plush sea turtle and real rescue equipment gave attendees a chance to witness how NYMRC responds to stranded turtles in the wild. Additionally, sea turtle-themed craft kits were distributed to children both in the studio and throughout the hospital, providing a creative and tactile way to reinforce the lessons. These meaningful moments offered a unique chance to spark curiosity and joy for young patients, connecting them to the natural world and empowering them as ocean ambassadors – no matter where they are.

“Our visit to the Seacrest Studios at Cohen Children's Medical Center was a reminder that education and healing can go hand-in-hand,” said Maxine Montello, executive director, NYMRC. “Seeing the smiles on those kids’ faces as they learned about the animals we care for—it was a truly special way to celebrate World Sea Turtle Day.”

Educating the Next Generation of Ocean Guardians

In addition, NYMRC and Canon are working with local school districts to deliver immersive marine science education. In a recent collaboration with William Floyd Middle School, students had the unique opportunity to follow the journey of a rescued seal, named Floyd, throughout its rehabilitation.

Students, along with their families, teachers, and community members, gathered to witness a heartwarming milestone: the release of Floyd, alongside two other rehabilitated seals, back into the ocean after months of care and healing. Through this experience, students not only learned about NYMRC’s mission and the science behind marine animal rehabilitation, but also received vital education on what to do if they encounter a stranded seal or cold-stunned sea turtle along New York’s shores.

“Canon’s sponsorship of NYMRC allows us to do more than just rescue—it lets us educate, inspire, and instill a passion for marine conservation in young minds,” said Montello. “The story of Floyd brought the classroom to life, showing students the real impact of conservation work in their own community.”

As part of the program, students also participate in expert-led marine science sessions, field training, beach cleanups, and write personal stories about the marine animals they follow – stories that Canon proudly prints and binds into keepsake books. All proceeds from the sale of these books support NYMRC’s ongoing conservation efforts.

“At Canon, we believe in the power of education and storytelling to inspire environmental stewardship,” said Shinya Fukuda, senior vice president, Corporate Planning & Communications Division, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Our sponsorship of NYMRC allows us to bring conservation to life for young people in a way that’s engaging, meaningful, and full of hope. Together, we’re helping to nurture the next generation of ocean guardians.”

To learn more about NYMRC’s life-saving work and its collaborative efforts with Canon, visit New York Marine Rescue Center or Canon’s page.

About New York Marine Rescue Center

The New York Marine Rescue Center is a rescue and rehabilitation organization dedicated to marine conservation. As the only marine mammal and sea turtle rehabilitation center in New York State, NYMRC plays a vital role in protecting marine life through rescue, rehabilitation, education, and research.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

