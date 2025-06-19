Silly Nice Launches High-THC Full Spectrum Weed Drops Across New York Just in Time for Summer

New York, New York, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the first day of summer rolls in, Silly Nice is turning up the heat with fresh high-THC full spectrum weed drops now available across licensed dispensaries in New York. The Harlem-based, Black and Veteran-owned brand is proudly celebrating its first anniversary with major momentum: being officially named one of the Top 150 Cannabis Brands by the New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM). This recognition places Silly Nice among an elite group in a market crowded with over 500 brands—a notable achievement for a small-batch, handcrafted label just one year into its journey.

Founded on principles of quality, culture, and community, Silly Nice has quickly become known for its premium products that consistently sell out and receive rave reviews. The brand’s unique mix of high-potency concentrates, infused flower, and flavorful vape pens is helping redefine what New Yorkers expect from their cannabis experience.

New York's Top-Selling Concentrates Are Silly Nice

At the core of Silly Nice's rapid rise is Diamond Powder, a crystalline THC concentrate lab-tested at an impressive 87.53% THC. This ultra-refined extract has earned a Top 5 Best Selling Concentrate designation according to HeadSet Sales Data, and it's easy to see why. Whether dabbed, sprinkled over flower, or added to edibles, Diamond Powder delivers unmatched purity, clarity, and effect.

Not to be outdone, the Frosted Hash Ball and 1G Bubble Hash have emerged as fan favorites for their smooth smoke, deep terpene flavors, and full-spectrum effects. Crafted using traditional hash-making methods and a modern lab-tested approach, these artisanal products are drawing serious attention from connoisseurs across the state.

Frosted & Infused Flower That Actually Delivers

Not all infused flower is created equal. Silly Nice’s Diamond-Frosted & Live Resin Infused Flower clocks in at a staggering 47.75% THC. Far from the mids flooding the market, these top-shelf nugs start with premium Papaya Wine flower, are coated in rich live resin, then encrusted with pure THC crystals. The result? A slow-burning, terpene-rich, full-body experience that satisfies even the most seasoned smoker.

This summer drop reflects a growing trend among New York consumers: demand for potency, flavor, and a full-spectrum smoking experience—all wrapped in a legal, lab-tested package.

A Vape Line That Tastes as Good as It Hits

For those who prefer their cannabis on the go, Silly Nice's vape line is expanding in powerful new directions.

The 1G 510 Thread Vape Cartridge (Runtz) delivers 81.96% THC and a sweet, balanced hybrid effect. Infused with 100% cannabis-derived terpenes, this cart mirrors the legendary Runtz flavor profile and offers a smooth inhale with fruity undertones.

Prefer something more relaxing? The Northern Lights 1G Vape Cartridge is packed with 84.66% THC and provides a deeply calming indica effect with rich, earthy sweetness.

For those who want everything in one sleek, ready-to-use device, Silly Nice's 2G All-In-One Rechargeable Vapes are a summer must-have. The Tangerine Cookies version bursts with citrusy sweetness and 81.24% THC, while Pink Starburst boasts a potent 82.46% THC and a nostalgic, candy-like flavor. Both pens are infused with 100% cannabis-derived terpenes and engineered for smooth, long-lasting pulls.

Celebrating One Year: From Grassroots to State Recognition

In just 12 months, Silly Nice has grown from a passion project to a state-recognized brand that’s changing the narrative for minority-owned businesses in the cannabis space. As a Black and Veteran-Owned company, Silly Nice brings more than quality products to the table—it brings representation, responsibility, and reinvestment into underserved communities.

The brand’s founders, who bootstrapped their way into New York's highly competitive legal market, credit their growth to staying laser-focused on quality, transparency, and cultural relevance. All products are lab-tested and handcrafted in small batches with an emphasis on clean, high-potency cannabis that delivers what it promises.

A Brand Built for People Who Know Their Weed

Silly Nice didn’t get where it is by following industry trends. It got here by setting them. From eco-friendly packaging that catches the eye to products that consistently test and perform at elite levels, Silly Nice is building a fanbase that values more than hype.

Each drop is thoughtfully curated to match the needs of educated cannabis consumers looking for:

Verified potency

Full-spectrum effects

Clean, solventless options

True-to-strain flavor profiles

Everyday functionality paired with high-end quality

Whether you’re a flower loyalist, a hash head, or a vape enthusiast, Silly Nice delivers the experience.

Where to Find Silly Nice Products in New York

Silly Nice products are moving fast at dispensaries across the state. From the Finger Lakes to Long Island, Upstate to Brooklyn, fans are quickly discovering why these full-spectrum, high-THC offerings are worth seeking out. Visit SillyNice.com/locations to find a licensed dispensary near you.

What’s Next for Silly Nice?

This summer launch is just the beginning. With demand climbing and a growing customer base that values high-quality, small-batch weed, Silly Nice is already gearing up for its next round of innovative product releases. Upcoming collaborations, new strain drops, and exclusive offerings are in the works.

In a state market often dominated by multi-state operators and mid-tier flower, Silly Nice remains committed to elevating the culture by staying independent and crafting products for people who actually smoke. Every item in their lineup is designed with care, tested for safety, and released with intention.

Final Thoughts: New York Weed Deserves Better

As cannabis culture evolves in New York, one thing is clear: consumers are ready for more than corporate weed. They want authenticity, potency, and people behind the brand who truly care about the plant.

Silly Nice embodies that spirit. It’s not just a brand—it’s a movement. A celebration of what cannabis can be when it’s handled with care and created with intention.

Summer has officially arrived, and there’s no better way to enjoy it than with a fresh jar, a frosty hash ball, or a terpene-rich vape pen from Silly Nice. As always, when visiting a dispensary, if you have a great experience, remember to ALWAYS TIP YOUR BUDTENDER.

To learn more about current products and new drops, visit SillyNice.com.

