Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
20 June 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 19 June 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,363
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):  390.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 395.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):393.446203

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of  851,041 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,894,766 have voting rights and 3,453,037 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE393.44620310,363

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue 
 
725392.0008:09:40LSE 
374391.0008:45:32LSE 
766391.0008:46:50LSE 
610390.5008:47:00LSE 
610392.0009:53:12LSE 
804391.0010:21:39LSE 
599394.0012:17:31LSE 
246393.0012:17:36LSE 
450395.0014:47:24LSE 
319395.0014:47:24LSE 
1393.5015:08:24LSE 
283395.0015:57:29LSE 
283395.0015:57:29LSE 
240395.0015:57:29LSE 
43395.0015:57:29LSE 
255395.0015:57:29LSE 
28395.0016:01:05LSE 
285395.0016:01:05LSE 
37395.0016:05:35LSE 
246395.0016:05:35LSE 
3395.0016:05:35LSE 
138395.0016:05:45LSE 
142395.0016:07:02LSE 
4395.0016:07:03LSE 
279395.0016:07:03LSE 
19395.0016:07:03LSE 
114395.0016:07:03LSE 
77395.0016:07:03LSE 
27395.0016:07:03LSE 
511395.0016:07:28LSE 
73395.0016:07:28LSE 
70395.0016:07:28LSE 
113395.0016:07:28LSE 
192395.0016:07:28LSE 
283395.0016:07:28LSE 
283395.0016:07:28LSE 
283395.0016:07:30LSE 
192395.0016:07:39LSE 
18394.0016:11:28LSE 
42394.0016:11:30LSE 
1394.0016:12:06LSE 
22394.0016:12:32LSE 
18394.0016:14:12LSE 
66393.5016:22:13LSE 
189393.5016:22:13LSE 

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global
About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 



