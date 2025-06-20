FDH Electronics Expands Agreement with Cinch Connectivity Solutions

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oklahoma-based FDH Electronics, a unified FDH Aero division focused solely on serving the mil-aero market’s electronic component needs, has expanded their product support distribution agreement with Cinch Connectivity Solutions, a division of Bel Fuse Inc.





The agreement establishes FDH Electronics’ aftermarket division, Stealth Aerospace, as the primary aftermarket distributor for Cinch’s range of high-reliability specialty connectors and assemblies, tailored to meet the demands of airlines and maintenance centers worldwide.

The agreement significantly expands FDH’s product offering to include Cinch’s proprietary FQIS assemblies and BACC connectors. These components are critical to flight operations and are relied upon by operators and maintenance centers globally that require fast delivery and responsive service.

“Our agreement with Cinch demonstrates FDH’s commitment to the aftermarket through our Stealth Aerospace division, which focuses exclusively on supporting organizations involved in aircraft operations and maintenance,” said Mitch Enright, President of FDH Electronics.

Alon Glickstein, Executive Vice President of FDH Electronics’ aftermarket division and leader of the Stealth Aerospace business unit added, “Stealth Aerospace is widely recognized as the premier source for electronic, electrical and electromechanical components for airlines, MROs, repair stations and brokers in the demanding aftermarket space. This agreement is a successful outcome of the purposeful collaboration and commitment of our teams to achieve this partnership. We are excited to offer the full range of Cinch’s high-reliability products that support Boeing aircraft operators worldwide. The addition of the Cinch FQIS line will enable faster deliveries and help reduce downtime due to AOG (Aircraft on Ground) situations.”

Andy Calloway, Director of North America Sales & Business Development at Cinch Connectivity Solutions, commented on the expanded relationship: “The partnership between FDH Electronics, Stealth Aerospace and Cinch has been vital to the success of all three companies going back 10+ years. Stealth Aerospace is well known for its customer service in this demanding sector of the aerospace industry and this expanded agreement signifies our trust and confidence in FDH and Stealth to support a critical portion of our customer base.”

About FDH Electronics

FDH Electronics is a global one-stop shop with one of the most expansive inventory levels in the industry, built on FDH Aero’s industry-leading supply chain solutions. It supplies a variety of interconnect, wire and cable, and electromechanical components for the aerospace, defense, and space markets. FDH Electronics is your go-to resource for value-added connectors, 1553 Data Bus interconnect products, custom harnesses, high-performance aerospace-grade wire and cable, and high-frequency RF connectors. When you need critical interconnect or electromechanical components, you can rely on FDH Electronics to deliver.

To search by part number, please visit: Electronics.FDHAero.com.

About FDH Aero

FDH Aero is a trusted global supply chain solutions partner for aerospace and defense companies, helping to shape the industry by simplifying the supply chain. With over 60 years of experience, it specializes in hardware, electrical, consumables & expendables, licensed products, and value-added services for global OEM and aftermarket customers. FDH is headquartered in Commerce, California, and has operations across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. FDH Aero – named a Best Place to Work in Aviation in 2024 – has locations in 15 countries across the globe, with more than 1,500 best-in-industry employees and over 650,000 square feet of inventory space.

For more information, please visit FDHAero.com.

About Cinch Connectivity Solutions

Cinch Connectivity Solutions, a Bel group company, designs, manufactures, and markets a wide range of high-quality connectivity products. Our portfolio includes connectors, cable assemblies, and custom solutions for diverse industries, including space, defense, harsh environment, and commercial aerospace. The Company serves a global market with operations and facilities located around the world.

Contact

Heather Rosenow

Executive Vice President, Marketing & Communications

mediarelations@fdhaero.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3417ee0-4b0b-4d75-9bdd-964fcf4b43d2.