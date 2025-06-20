Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 12 June 2025 to 18 June 2025

Share Buyback Program

On 28 February 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 12 June 2025 to 18 June 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 74 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 12 June 2025 to 18 June 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 12 June 2025 Euronext Brussels 9 000 34.22 34.45 33.95 307 980 MTF CBOE 5 000 34.21 34.40 34.00 171 050 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 13 June 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 000 34.03 34.25 33.75 340 300 MTF CBOE 5 000 33.97 34.20 33.70 169 850 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 16 June 2025 Euronext Brussels 9 000 34.53 35.25 34.20 310 770 MTF CBOE 6 000 34.54 35.30 34.20 207 240 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 17 June 2025 Euronext Brussels 9 000 34.28 34.40 34.10 308 520 MTF CBOE 6 000 34.29 34.45 34.10 205 740 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 18 June 2025 Euronext Brussels 9 000 34.24 34.40 34.00 308 160 MTF CBOE 6 000 34.21 34.35 34.00 205 260 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — Total 74 000 34.26 35.30 33.70 2 534 870

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 100 shares during the period from 12 June 2025 to 18 June 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 12 June 2025 to 18 June 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 12 June 2025 1 500 34.23 34.50 34.00 51 345 13 June 2025 400 33.50 33.50 33.50 13 400 16 June 2025 600 34.40 34.60 34.20 20 640 17 June 2025 200 34.00 34.00 34.00 6 800 18 June 2025 1 400 34.06 34.30 33.90 47 684 Total 4 100 139 869





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 12 June 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 13 June 2025 1 000 34.12 34.20 34.10 34 120 16 June 2025 1 600 34.81 35.40 34.20 55 696 17 June 2025 800 34.30 34.40 34.20 27 440 18 June 2025 200 34.40 34.40 34.40 6 880 Total 3 600 124 136

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 37 467 shares.

On 18 June 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 964 168 own shares, or 3.73% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment