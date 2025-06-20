Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 12 June 2025 to 18 June 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 28 February 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 12 June 2025 to 18 June 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 74 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 12 June 2025 to 18 June 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
12 June 2025Euronext Brussels9 00034.2234.4533.95307 980
 MTF CBOE5 00034.2134.4034.00171 050
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
13 June 2025Euronext Brussels10 00034.0334.2533.75340 300
 MTF CBOE5 00033.9734.2033.70169 850
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
16 June 2025Euronext Brussels9 00034.5335.2534.20310 770
 MTF CBOE6 00034.5435.3034.20207 240
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
17 June 2025Euronext Brussels9 00034.2834.4034.10308 520
 MTF CBOE6 00034.2934.4534.10205 740
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
18 June 2025Euronext Brussels9 00034.2434.4034.00308 160
 MTF CBOE6 00034.2134.3534.00205 260
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
Total 74 00034.2635.3033.702 534 870

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 100 shares during the period from 12 June 2025 to 18 June 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 12 June 2025 to 18 June 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
12 June 20251 50034.2334.5034.0051 345
13 June 202540033.5033.5033.5013 400
16 June 202560034.4034.6034.2020 640
17 June 202520034.0034.0034.006 800
18 June 20251 40034.0634.3033.9047 684
Total4 100   139 869


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
12 June 202500.000.000.000
13 June 20251 00034.1234.2034.1034 120
16 June 20251 60034.8135.4034.2055 696
17 June 202580034.3034.4034.2027 440
18 June 202520034.4034.4034.406 880
Total3 600   124 136

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 37 467 shares.

On 18 June 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 964 168 own shares, or 3.73% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

