Extension of the term of office of a Member of the Management Board of Bigbank AS

The supervisory board of Bigbank AS has decided on 18 June 2025 to extend the term of office of Argo Kiltsmann as the member of the management board of Bigbank AS for another 3 years, beginning from the end of the previous term until 30 June 2028.

The management board of Bigbank AS will continue with five members: Martin Länts (Chairman of the management board), Ken Kanarik, Argo Kiltsmann Ingo Põder and Mart Veskimägi.

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 31 May 2025, the bank's total assets amounted to 3.0 billion euros, with equity of 278 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves more than 172,000 active customers and employs 600 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.

Martin Länts

Chairman of the Management Board

Telephone: +372 5561 7616

E-mail: martin.lants@bigbank.ee

www.bigbank.ee



