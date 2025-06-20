Sixth Qingdao Multinationals Summit Held in Qingdao

QINGDAO, China, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 19, the Sixth Qingdao Multinationals Summit opened at the Qingdao International Conference Center. Centered on the theme "Multinationals and China: Connecting the World for Win-Win Cooperation," the summit serves as a high-level platform for policy dialogue, industrial alignment, and project collaboration among global multinationals.

Co-hosted by the People's Government of Shandong Province and Ministry of Commerce, the summit is jointly organized by the Department of Commerce of Shandong Province and the Qingdao Municipal People's Government, among others.

This year's summit has drawn wide attention and active participation from the global business community. A total of 465 multinational companies attend the event, including 135 Fortune Global 500 companies and 330 industry-leading enterprises. These firms come from 43 countries and regions, with over 50% from emerging market economies. Reflecting the trend toward greater openness in the services sector, more than 20% of summit delegates represent multinational companies in modern finance, artificial intelligence, and other cutting-edge sectors.

In addition to traditional markets such as Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the United States, Germany, and France, the summit has attracted increased participation from emerging regions including ASEAN, the Middle East, and Africa. Notably, enterprises from nine countries such as Vietnam and Egypt participate in the summit for the first time.

The summit agenda includes an opening ceremony and high-level forum on the high-quality development of multinationals, three thematic activities, and multiple parallel sessions across four major segments. A new edition of the Multinationals in China research report series will also be released during the event.

According to Wang Lei, director-general of the Department of Commerce of Shandong Province, since the launch of the inaugural summit, the past five editions have attracted 421 Fortune Global 500 companies and 967 industry-leading enterprises, with a cumulative attendance of over 3,000 delegates.

Source: Qingdao Municipal People's Government