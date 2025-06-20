MAIV Announces Strategic Investment and Advisory Partnership with Covey

BERLIN, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAIV , the on-chain platform for private equity deals, is proud to announce a strategic investment and advisory partnership with Covey , a web3-native firm specializing in advisory, capital, development, and incubation. Covey joins MAIV as both a capital partner and hands-on advisor, with a focus on scaling MAIV’s presence across institutional markets, ecosystem development, and token design.

The partnership reflects a strong alignment around MAIV’s vision to enable a new era of global finance through modular infrastructure for commercial deal tokenization and cross-border payments. With growing regulatory clarity and institutional appetite for compliant blockchain rails, MAIV is building the architecture to meet that demand head-on.

“With the upcoming launch of our testnet in July and our brand-new cross-border payment infrastructure rolling out later in the year, our partnership with Covey couldn’t come at a better time. Their extensive experience in scaling leading crypto projects across multiple fronts will be a key asset to MAIV, helping us strengthen our position and drive the success of our upcoming launches,” says Nick Taggart, MAIV founder and CEO.

“MAIV isn’t just building infrastructure—they’re laying the foundation for how value will move in the next era of global finance. From compliant RWA issuance to seamless cross-border settlement, the product vision is ambitious and the execution is world-class. Nick is one of the sharpest operators we’ve met in this space—clear, relentless, and deeply aligned with the scale of the opportunity. Backing MAIV was a no-brainer”, comments Hans Sundby, Co-Founder of Covey.

Specifically, Covey’s involvement will accelerate key aspects of MAIV’s roadmap, including narrative development, institutional onboarding, token design, and ecosystem partner integrations. With Covey’s deep experience across protocol design, investor strategy, and web3 storytelling, the collaboration is positioned to drive sustainable growth across both crypto-native and real-world financial markets.

This partnership reinforces MAIV’s long-term commitment to building infrastructure that is compliant by design, composable by architecture, and global by default.

About Covey

Covey is a strategic advisory and investment firm focused on early-stage crypto infrastructure and applications. The firm works hands-on with founders to craft positioning, token models, investor materials, and growth strategies—bridging the gap between vision and execution. Covey operates at the intersection of capital, communications, and product strategy to support the next generation of foundational web3 protocols.

About MAIV

MAIV democratizes access to private equity deals and enables investors of any size to participate in these highly lucrative deals backed with appraised hard assets. Tied to unique on-chain security tokens that provide legal rights to a specific allocation, commercial deals by MAIV combine institutional-grade yields and securities with the transparency, speed, and cost-efficiency of blockchain technology. Launching in Q2 2025, the MAIV platform will enable participation in new tokenized investment pools as well as the purchase and sale of stakes in existing contracts on its secondary market.

Media contacts :

MAIV

Simon Moser

Head of Communications

press@maiv.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4558fcaa-80a9-4263-86a3-0bb1c4ec9147