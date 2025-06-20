Stansberry Asset Management Named to Worth’s 2025 Top Registered Investment Advisor Firms

WESTLAKE, Texas, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stansberry Asset Management (“SAM”) is proud to be recognized by Worth as one of the top registered investment advisory firms in the country. This honor reflects the trust SAM has earned from clients through its active portfolio management approach, personalized wealth planning, and disciplined focus on helping investors navigate today’s challenges while preparing for the future. As markets evolve and investor needs become more complex, SAM continues to offer a distinct alternative to traditional models—grounded in research, independence, and a deep understanding of what matters most to the families and institutions they serve.

The Worth Leading Advisor program recognizes firms that meet a rigorous set of benchmarks, including assets under management of over $500 million, a predominantly high-net-worth client base, a strong emphasis on comprehensive financial planning, and full independence from broker-dealers—ensuring advice remains objective and client-centered.

“We’re incredibly honored to be named to Worth’s list of top RIA firms for the second year in a row,” said Chris DeLaura, Chief Executive Officer at Stansberry Asset Management. “This milestone reflects the trust our clients have placed in us and the dedication of our entire team. We’re proud of the work we do together and remain committed to delivering informed, active investment management combined with holistic financial and wealth planning to help our clients grow, protect, and preserve their wealth.”

To view the full list, visit: https://worth.com/leading-advisors/top-registered-investment-advisor-firms/

About Stansberry Asset Management (SAM)

Stansberry Asset Management is a registered investment advisory firm headquartered in Westlake, Texas, with offices in New York, NY, Clifton Park, NY and San Mateo, CA with clients across the country. SAM marries informed, active, sophisticated investment management with holistic financial and wealth planning, all with a focus on helping clients build and preserve their legacy. SAM’s approach is rooted in rigorous analysis, strategic insight, and a commitment to client-centric service. For more information, please visit www.stansberryam.com

About Worth

Worth is a leading American wealth management and lifestyle media company, providing insight and guidance for high-net-worth individuals since 1986. Through rigorous selection, Worth’s Leading Advisor program highlights the most accomplished registered investment advisory firms across the country. Their annual list of Top Registered Investment Advisor Firms is recognized as a benchmark of excellence and professionalism within the industry. For more information, visit worth.com.

Contact:

Claire Snider

info@stansberryam.com

646.854.4370