Surfshark’s no-logs policy verified by Deloitte again

Cybersecurity company Surfshark just released its second no-logs assurance report . The independent verification by Deloitte confirms that Surfshark operates according to the highest privacy and quality standards, and reaffirms that users’ online activities are not logged or tracked.

“In an era where digital privacy is constantly threatened, independent verification is a crucial pillar of trust for any digital services. This assessment demonstrates Surfshark’s proactive approach to privacy, showing that we are continually seeking ways to fulfill our promise of not tracking nor monitoring our users' activity. Having Deloitte, one of the Big Four auditing firms, reconfirming that is a big confirmation of privacy and transparency to our current and future users,” says Donatas Budvytis, Chief Technology Officer at Surfshark.

The recent assurance conducted by Deloitte involved a thorough examination of Surfshark’s systems and internal processes. As part of the evaluation, Deloitte conducted interviews with relevant personnel and reviewed supporting evidence to confirm adherence to Surfshark’s no-logs policy. The assessment included a review of various server types, such as standard, static, and multiport VPN servers.

Deloitte also evaluated Surfshark’s server configuration and deployment processes, inspected privacy-related settings and procedures, and verified that these align with the stated privacy policy. Furthermore, the assessment confirmed that Surfshark’s no-logs policy is consistently and effectively enforced across all applicable servers and infrastructure components. The detailed report (ISAE 3000) is available to all Surfshark users in their Surfshark account .

Surfshark continues to drive security innovation across the security and privacy sector. Recently, Surfshark introduced public no-logs DNS servers. Surfshark DNS was created for privacy-conscious individuals and organizations, helping them to take the first step towards privacy and security by using this tool. The company has also announced an industry-first, patented technology called Surfshark Everlink . This is a supporting, self-healing infrastructure that ensures continuous VPN connectivity by seamlessly recovering dropped connections.





ABOUT SURFSHARK

Surfshark is a cybersecurity company offering products including an audited VPN, certified antivirus, data leak warning system, private search engine, and tool for generating an online identity. Recognized as a leading VPN by CNET and TechRadar, Surfshark has also been featured on the FT1000: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies ranking. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Surfshark has offices in Lithuania and Poland. For information on Surfshark's operations and highlights, read our Annual Wrap-up . For information about Surfshark’s previous independent verifications and certifications, visit our trust center .

