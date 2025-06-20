Medical Display Market to Reach USD 4.27 Billion by 2032, Driven by High-Resolution Imaging Demand and Digital Pathology Adoption – SNS Insider

Austin, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Display Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Medical Display Market was valued at USD 2.67 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.27 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.37% over the forecast period of 2024–2032.

Advanced Imaging Technologies and Digital Pathology Drive Robust Growth in the Medical Display Market

The global medical display market is expected to grow steadily owing to rising demands for 4K high-resolution monitors (4K/8K) in fields such as radiology, surgery, and telemedicine. Each year, over 3 billion imaging procedures involving thousands of pictures, each requiring visual detection and interpretation, are performed, where enhanced picture quality is oxygen for the continued evolution of higher and maximum decision display systems.





The U.S. medical display market was estimated at USD 0.90 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.38 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.77% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. In North America, the U.S. dominates as a result of the advanced healthcare system with higher integration levels of digital imaging systems (PACS), and high adoption levels of newer diagnostic and surgical technologies It is also among the leader in healthcare R&D investments and an early adaptor of newer technologies such as AI-enabled and high-resolution displays.

Medical Display Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.67 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 4.27 billion CAGR (2024–2032) 5.37% U.S. Market 2023 USD 0.90 billion U.S. Forecast by 2032 USD 1.38 billion Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024–2032 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

The Medical Display Market is Dominated by the Desktop Segment, By Device Type

The desktop seized the largest share of the medical display market in the year 2023, with a 49% market share. These displays provide high-resolution output, DICOM compliance, and exact calibration of images, all important to provide accurate clinical interpretation. The seamless integration with PACS and multi-modality platforms, ergonomic design, and compatibility with advanced imaging software facilitate the adoption of desktop displays in hospitals and diagnostic centers, thus dominating the market share.

The largest Share of the Medical Display Market by Application is held by the Digital Pathology Segment

The digital pathology was the largest segment in the global medical display market with a 28% market share in 2023, primarily driven by the increased demand for whole slide imaging (WSI) and remote pathology solutions. Medical diagnosis based on digital pathology relies heavily on high-resolution, color-calibrated visuals for accurate assessment/analysis of tissue structures and cellular morphology; therefore, digital pathology visualizations must be faithful representations of the actual histopathological diagnosis. Pathology labs around the world have begun digitization of workflows around the themes of efficiency, education, and the use of artificial intelligence as an adjunct to diagnosis, and the growing trend has enabled a robust market for high-performance displays.

Medical Display Market Segmentation

By Device Type

Desktop

Mobile

All-in-one

By Panel Size Type

Up to-22.9-inch panels

23.0–26.9-inch panels

27.0–41.9-inch panels

Above-42-inch panels

By Resolution

Up to 2MP

2.1 to 4MP

4.1 to 8MP

Above 8MP

By Application

Digital pathology

Radiology

Multi-modality

Surgical

Mammography

Others

North America Leads the Medical Display Market, Asia Pacific Poised for Fastest Growth

In 2023, the medical display market was led by North America with 42% market share, owing to the advanced healthcare infrastructure, increasing adoption of digital imaging technologies, and high demand for accurate diagnostic tools in radiology and surgery in the region. Presence of key display manufacturers and healthcare IT players and advantageous reimbursement policies for the healthcare sector drive the regional market.

The Asia Pacific medical display market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to an increase in healthcare spending, growth of hospital infrastructure, and rise in adoption of PACS and diagnostic imaging systems in emerging economies. With increasing speed, several countries such as those in Asia, having a population of billions (China, India, and South Korea), are moving towards the digitization of their healthcare sector with the support of government initiatives and a greater understanding of treatment at an early stage of the disease.

