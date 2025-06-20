Caprylic Acid Market to Reach USD 11.46 Billion by 2032 | Growth Driven by Rising Demand in Food & Beverage, Personal Care, and Pharmaceutical Industries

Austin, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global caprylic acid market was valued at USD 5.18 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 11.46 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.48% from 2025 to 2032.

The increasing demand for health and wellness trends, especially for ketogenic and low-carbohydrate diets, have largely driven the market growth of caprylic acid in medium-chain triglycerides (MCT) oil. One of those MCTs is caprylic acid, which is metabolized quickly by the liver to be used as an immediate energy source, and is one of the most popular used by those looking to increase their physical performance, mental clarity, and manage their weight. In an age where consumers are continually veering away from basic foods to functional foods and functional food supplements that promise several benefits, caprylic acid has gained popularity with its ability to boost metabolism, aid in gut health, and provide quick energy without accumulating fat.





The U.S. held the largest market share in the North American caprylic acid market with a market size of USD 1.39 billion in 2024 and a CAGR of 10.25%. It is due to the increasing consumer inclination towards health and wellness products, and the developed food, pharmaceutical, and personal care manufacturing infrastructure. American consumers continue to adopt the use of dietary supplements, ketogenic diets, and functional foods, all of which depend heavily on ingredients such as caprylic acid, particularly as MCT oils.

Caprylic Acid Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 5.18 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 11.46 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.48% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Drivers • Rising Consumer Demand for Clean-Label Medium-Chain Triglyceride Oils Accelerates the Caprylic Acid Market Growth.

• Increased clinical research on medium-chain triglycerides fuels Caprylic Acid Market Analysis.

By Source

Coconut oil held the largest market share of around 385 in 2024. It is due to its high natural content of medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), including caprylic acid. As caprylic acid is present in both coconut oil and palm kernel oil, coconut oil makes up the bulk of its supply, being 5–10% caprylic acid, and is one of the most easily accessible sources for commercial extraction of this beneficial fatty acid. Coconut oil is preferred as it is renewable and of plant origin, in line with the expanding worldwide consumer acceptance of natural, sustainable, non-toxic materials in food, cosmetic and pharmaceutical products.

By Application

The caprylic acid market was dominated by personal care application in 2024. This is because of the increasing consumer demand for natural, skin-friendly and multifunctional ingredients in cosmetic and skin care products Until now caprylic acid was used in personal care formulations as an emollient, dispersing agent, and antimicrobial agent for providing the stability of a product, fast penetration, and light, greaseless adhesion of skin. As clean-label beauty the stuff without the harsh chemicals or synthetic preservatives made its way into consumers' hands, manufacturers turned to caprylic acid for its mild yet effective properties.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the caprylic acid market in 2024, with a 35.1% share, due to strong consumer preferences towards health-conscious, organic & clean-label products in many industrial verticals. The consumption of caprylic acid in this region was supported by the mature markets of dietary supplements, functional foods, personal care and pharmaceuticals. The popularity of ketogenic and low-carb diets in the U.S. and Canada spurred the demand for MCT oils with higher in caprylic acid in nutritional products. Furthermore, the existence of developed cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries and a rising inclination towards plant-based, skin-friendly materials propelled the use of caprylic acid in skincare and medicinal products.

Recent Developments

• In March 2025, Stepan Company announced that it would be expanding its fatty acid production facility in Illinois, U.S., in response to rising worldwide demand for MCT ingredients, caprylic acid among them.

• In December 2024, VVF Ltd., a leading Indian manufacturer of oleochemicals and personal care products, introduced a new range of emulsifiers based on caprylic acid, aimed at clean-label skincare brands in Europe and Asia.





