Water Treatment System Market to Reach USD 73.06 Billion by 2032, Owing to Rising Water Scarcity and Stringent Quality Standards | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Water Treatment System Market size was valued at USD 41.38 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 73.06 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.43% over the forecast period of 2025 2032. Rising concerns regarding water pollution and the need for safe drinking and industrial water are expected to drive the growth of the global water treatment system market. Push in Environmental Regulations and Sustainable Development has Encouraged Governments and Private entities to invest in advanced purification technologies at a rapid pace. This change makes it feasible for the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors to rely on advanced water treatment solutions for the improved quality of water and to save it as a resource.

The U.S. Water Treatment System Market size was valued at USD 6.44 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 12.07 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.24% over the forecast period of 2025 2032.





Key Players:

3M

Honeywell International Inc.

DuPont

Panasonic

Pentair plc

BWT Aktiengesellschaft

Culligan

Watts Water Technologies Inc.

Aquasana, Inc.

Calgon Carbon Corp.

Water Treatment System Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 41.38 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 73.06 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.43% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Drivers • Rising Industrial Wastewater Discharge Regulations Propel the Demand for Advanced Water Treatment System Installations Globally.

Reverse Osmosis Leads Technology, Point-of-Use Dominates Installation, and Residential Sector Spurs Demand

By Technology

In 2024, the reverse osmosis (RO) systems segment emerged as the dominant technology in the Water Treatment System Market, accounting for over 28.00% of the total revenue share. This impressive performance is due mainly to RO's reputation for the removal of a broad range of contaminants, including heavy metals, dissolved salts, and pathogen removal. Their excellent purification efficiency, which can be applied to civil and industrial applications, makes it a preferred option for the system. This distinct property of enhancing water taste and lowering total dissolved solids (TDS) drives the demand owing to water salinity and pollution issues in the region.

By Installation

The point-of-use (POU) segment led the installation category in 2024, generating the highest revenue due to growing consumer awareness regarding water quality and the presence of harmful substances in tap water. Typically, these are installed either under a sink or at selected faucets and supply you with clean water at the point of use instead of putting in place a complete household plumbing system. They are very popular in urban households because of their compact size, simple installation, and low cost. Significant POU (point-of-use) and compact treatment packs boasting due to the rising adoption of POU units in apartments and small homes, are fuelling the growth of POU systems in the Water Treatment System Market.

By Application

The residential application segment accounted for the largest share, approximately 38% of the Water Treatment System Market in 2024. This supremacy is primarily spurred by increasing worries about drinking water quality, particularly in high-population centers and areas where water infrastructure is aging. With consumers becoming more health-conscious, households have begun to utilize various advanced filtration systems like RO units, carbon filters, and UV purifiers to achieve clean and drinkable water. Other factors influencing revenues of the global residential water treatment systems market include a rise in disposable income amongst the consumers and an increasing trend of health-conscious living.

North America Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region with Rising Infrastructure Investments and Smart Solutions

Asia Pacific held the highest revenue share of about 35.28% in 2024. Factors driving this include rapid industrialization, urban growth, and population expansion in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asia. Moreover, rising investments in custom-based water treatment system technologies are fulfilling local demand, ranging from municipal treatment plants to residential purifiers. Innovative, cost-effective solutions are being implemented by governments and private players to solve potable and industrial water issues. Increasing consumer awareness towards clean water, growing from recurring contamination scares, is also playing a key role in propelling the demand for more advanced systems such as reverse osmosis, filtration, and disinfection technologies. With the rapid proliferation of industries and urban consumption, the need for an integrated water treatment network is increasing in parallel.

North America is projected to grow at a high CAGR of nearly 8.69% during 2025–2032. The demand is fueled by regulatory mandates such as the provisions in the Safe Drinking Water Act, increasingly stringent environmental standards, and rising levels of private capital investment in water infrastructure. But U.S. consumers and industries are looking for new systems that can eliminate next-generation contaminants, such as PFAS, microplastics, and drug residuals. Utility companies are seeking digital and IoT-empowered water treatment systems to better monitor systems, cut waste, and enhance performance. At the same time, the use of point-of-use and point-of-entry systems is growing in both residential and commercial sectors due to rising quality concerns, and with many water infrastructure systems becoming old.





