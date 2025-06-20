High Purity Calcium Sulfate Market to Hit USD 18.11 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Austin, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The High Purity Calcium Sulfate Market Size was valued at USD 11.17 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 18.11 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.24% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

Scientific Advancements and Clean Label Trends Fuel Broad-Based Demand for High Purity Calcium Sulfate Across Key Industrial Sectors

The High Purity Calcium Sulfate market is expanding rapidly due to its rising use in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food, and construction. Studies by NIH and ACS have confirmed its utility in bone regeneration and skincare, while USGS reported a 12% rise in biomedical usage from 2022. Companies like Imerys have increased output to meet demand. Consumer preference for mineral-based products and eco-friendly construction, along with supportive regulations and research, continues to drive this growth across both developed and emerging markets.





The U.S. High Purity Calcium Sulfate market is valued at USD 1.80 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.83 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 5.85% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

The US High Purity Calcium Sulfate market is growing rapidly, driven by strong pharmaceutical demand and innovation in personal care products. Organizations such as the FDA and NIH have supported extensive research on calcium sulfate’s biocompatibility, aiding product approvals. Companies like Imerys North America have launched new high purity grades for advanced medical applications. Rising consumer preference for mineral-based supplements and eco-friendly construction materials also fuels growth.

Key Players:

USG Corporation

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Beijing New Building Materials PLC

Boral Limited

Celtic Chemicals Limited

Jonoub Gypsum

PABCO Building Forms, LLC

Penta Manufacturing Company

Knauf Digital GmbH

Yoshino Gypsum Co., Ltd.

High Purity Calcium Sulfate Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 11.17 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 18.11 billion CAGR CAGR of 6.24% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Drivers • Surging Pharmaceutical Excipient Applications Drive High Purity Calcium Sulfate Demand.

• Adoption of Sustainable, Digitalized Production Technologies Augments Market Expansion.

By Form, the Powder Form dominated the High Purity Calcium Sulfate Market in 2024 with a 49.2% Market Share.

The dominance is due to powder’s fine texture, high purity, and superior compatibility with pharmaceutical and cosmetic formulations. Its enhanced solubility and bioavailability make it ideal for healthcare uses, such as bone grafts and topical creams. Companies like Imerys have scaled up production to meet rising biomedical demand. Additionally, powder’s ability to improve cement properties supports its use in construction. This adaptability across multiple industries reinforces its leadership in the High Purity Calcium Sulfate market.

By End-use, Pharmaceuticals dominated the High Purity Calcium Sulfate Market in 2024 with a 34.7% Market Share.

The dominance is due to its widespread application as a drug excipient, bone graft substitute, and component in wound healing products. Regulatory approvals from agencies like the U.S. FDA have increased its use in implantable devices. Pharmaceutical firms, including Baxter International, are utilizing it in regenerative therapies. The rising incidence of orthopedic conditions and the demand for minimally invasive treatments further propel adoption. Continuous clinical research and growing healthcare investments contribute significantly to the segment’s strength and expansion.

By Region, Asia Pacific dominated the High Purity Calcium Sulfate Market in 2024, Holding a 39.8% Market Share.

The dominance is due to rapid industrialization, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and a strong pharmaceutical manufacturing base in countries like China and India. Companies such as Wuxi AppTec and Sun Pharmaceutical are major contributors to medical demand. Rising consumer interest in mineral-based beauty and personal care products, along with government support for sustainable construction materials, further accelerates growth. The increasing need for bone grafts and implants due to chronic health issues continues to drive high purity calcium sulfate usage in the region.

Recent Developments

In January 2025, Imerys acquired Chemviron’s European minerals business, adding three facilities and €50 million in revenue to strengthen its high-purity mineral portfolio.

acquired minerals business, adding three facilities and €50 million in revenue to strengthen its high-purity mineral portfolio. In June 2024, CGC Inc. partnered with Groupe Beauchesne to expand its gypsum offerings into ceiling systems, enhancing its market presence and product portfolio.





