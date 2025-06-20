Eight Workers’ Compensation Legends Honored for their Years in IAIABC Committee Leadership

MONONA, Wis., June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the IAIABC Forum 2025, several longstanding committee leaders were honored for their years of service to the IAIABC and the larger workers’ compensation industry.

"I am so grateful to have worked with these committed leaders. Their exceptional dedication, time, and enthusiasm have propelled our initiatives forward, creating a collaborative and positive environment. The hours invested, the insights shared, and the passion demonstrated are truly commendable,” says Heather Lore, IAIABC Executive Director.

The IAIABC is grateful to these leaders for their years of service:

Monica Blackwell

Senior Implementation Manager, Implementation and Professional Services, Enlyte

EDI Claims Committee Chair since 2018

Tina Greene

Senior Regulator Affairs Consultant, Regulatory Affairs, Enlyte

EDI Medical and Medical Provider to Payer Committee Chair since 2007

Lisa Anne Hurt-Forsythe

Vice President, Government Affairs, American Association of Payers, Administrators and Networks

Research and Standards Committee Chair since 2021

Vickie Kennedy

Vice President, Workers’ Compensation, Linea

Work Disability Prevention and Return to Work Committee Chair since 2018



Jeremy King

Scrum Master/Staff BSA Regulatory, Riskonnect

EDI Systems Committee Chair since 2014



Stacey Roig

Director, Insurance Compliance and Reporting, Maryland Workers’ Compensation Commission

Regulation Committee Chair since 2010

Amy Royce

Senior Data Consultant, Data Collection, NCCI

EDI Proof of Coverage Committee Chair since 2015

Lisa Wichterman

Ombudsman, Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry

Medical Issues Committee Chair since 2012

About the IAIABC

The International Association of Industrial Accident Boards and Commissions is a not-for-profit association representing government agencies charged with the administration of workers’ compensation systems as well as other workers’ compensation professionals in the private sector. Its mission is to find solutions to reduce harm and aid recovery from occupational injuries and illnesses. Learn more about the IAIABC at www.iaiabc.org.

Contact: Cameron Nudleman, IAIABC Membership & Communications Manager

Phone: (608) 410-2216

Email: cnudleman@iaiabc.org