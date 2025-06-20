Eight Workers’ Compensation Legends Honored for their Years in IAIABC Committee Leadership

MONONA, Wis., June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the IAIABC Forum 2025, several longstanding committee leaders were honored for their years of service to the IAIABC and the larger workers’ compensation industry.
"I am so grateful to have worked with these committed leaders. Their exceptional dedication, time, and enthusiasm have propelled our initiatives forward, creating a collaborative and positive environment. The hours invested, the insights shared, and the passion demonstrated are truly commendable,” says Heather Lore, IAIABC Executive Director.
The IAIABC is grateful to these leaders for their years of service:
Monica Blackwell
Senior Implementation Manager, Implementation and Professional Services, Enlyte
EDI Claims Committee Chair since 2018
Tina Greene
Senior Regulator Affairs Consultant, Regulatory Affairs, Enlyte
EDI Medical and Medical Provider to Payer Committee Chair since 2007
Lisa Anne Hurt-Forsythe
Vice President, Government Affairs, American Association of Payers, Administrators and Networks
Research and Standards Committee Chair since 2021
Vickie Kennedy
Vice President, Workers’ Compensation, Linea
Work Disability Prevention and Return to Work Committee Chair since 2018
Jeremy King
Scrum Master/Staff BSA Regulatory, Riskonnect
EDI Systems Committee Chair since 2014
Stacey Roig
Director, Insurance Compliance and Reporting, Maryland Workers’ Compensation Commission
Regulation Committee Chair since 2010
Amy Royce
Senior Data Consultant, Data Collection, NCCI
EDI Proof of Coverage Committee Chair since 2015
Lisa Wichterman
Ombudsman, Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry
Medical Issues Committee Chair since 2012
About the IAIABC
The International Association of Industrial Accident Boards and Commissions is a not-for-profit association representing government agencies charged with the administration of workers’ compensation systems as well as other workers’ compensation professionals in the private sector. Its mission is to find solutions to reduce harm and aid recovery from occupational injuries and illnesses. Learn more about the IAIABC at www.iaiabc.org.
Contact: Cameron Nudleman, IAIABC Membership & Communications Manager
Phone: (608) 410-2216
Email: cnudleman@iaiabc.org