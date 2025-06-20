Automotive Engine Oil Market Anticipated to Grow at 3.70% CAGR, Reaching USD 72.55 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Austin, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automotive Engine Oil Market Size was valued at USD 54.26 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 72.55 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.70% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

Evolving Automotive Landscape Spurs Growth in Advanced Engine Oil Solutions Globally

The automotive engine oil market is growing steadily, fueled by a rising global vehicle fleet and the shift toward synthetic oils for better efficiency. In the U.S., over 276 million registered vehicles in 2023 reflect increasing lubricant demand. Compliance with stricter emission norms, innovations in oil formulations, and rapid automotive manufacturing across Asia Pacific further boost the sector. Chevron’s advancements in synthetic oil technology underscore how innovation continues to shape market trends and drive performance enhancements.





The U.S. Automotive Engine Oil market is valued at USD 9.29 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 13.12 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 4.42% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

The US automotive engine oil market is growing due to stricter emission standards and increased vehicle electrification. Organizations like the EPA have enforced regulations requiring higher-quality lubricants to reduce engine wear and emissions. Companies such as Valvoline and Shell have introduced eco-friendly synthetic oils meeting these standards, fueling market expansion. Additionally, rising consumer awareness regarding vehicle maintenance and the growth of hybrid vehicles are further contributing to the increasing demand for advanced engine oil formulations in the country.

Key Players:

Shell plc

Exxon Mobil Corporation

BP p.l.c. (Castrol)

Chevron Corporation

TotalEnergies SE

Sinopec Lubricant Company

Fuchs Petrolub SE

LUKOIL Oil Company

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Motul S.A.

Automotive Engine Oil Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 54.26 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 72.55 Billion CAGR CAGR of 3.70% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Drivers • Integration of IoT-enabled predictive maintenance accelerates demand for smart engine oils.

• Circular economy mandates boost re-refining and bio-based lubricant adoption.

By Grade, the Mineral Grade Segment dominated the Automotive Engine Oil Market in 2024 with a 41.0% Market Share.

Mineral oils dominated due to their cost-effectiveness and extensive use in older vehicles, particularly in developing nations. Preferred for routine maintenance, they offer adequate performance at lower prices. Companies like ExxonMobil continue to supply API-compliant mineral oils at competitive rates. Despite the growing popularity of synthetic oils, mineral oils remain in demand across price-sensitive markets. Their well-established global distribution infrastructure further supports their strong market presence, ensuring continued dominance in the automotive engine oil sector.

By Engine Type, Diesel Segment dominated the Automotive Engine Oil Market in 2024 with a 45.0% Market Share.

Diesel engines dominated due to their widespread use in commercial and heavy-duty vehicles, requiring specialized lubricants for high-pressure conditions. Global growth in freight and logistics supports this demand. Companies like Shell have developed diesel engine oils that meet stringent emission norms like Euro 6, improving efficiency and engine protection. Additionally, diesel-powered passenger vehicles remain popular in Europe and Asia Pacific, reinforcing the segment’s strong market position amid evolving automotive and regulatory landscapes.

By Region, Asia Pacific dominated the Automotive Engine Oil Market in 2024, Holding a 41.5% Market Share.

Asia Pacific leads the automotive engine oil market due to rapid vehicle production in China, India, and Japan, along with rising disposable incomes driving ownership. The growing commercial vehicle sector, especially in India and China, increases lubricant demand. Government policies on fuel quality and emission norms, such as China’s 2023 standards, encourage innovation. Additionally, increasing awareness of engine maintenance and performance in urban centers supports market expansion. These combined factors firmly establish Asia Pacific as the dominant region in the global automotive engine oil market.

Recent Developments

• In November 2024, EnerG Lubricants became the first Indian brand to receive Mercedes-Benz global certification for its G1 Xtreme Plus 5W-30 synthetic engine oil.

• In June 2024, Castrol India launched new EDGE engine oil variants with PowerBoost Technology, offering 30% better performance for SUVs, hybrids, and European cars.





