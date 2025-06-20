Glo Fiber to Expand in Blacksburg, Virginia with Acquisition of WideOpen Blacksburg Network

EDINBURG, Va., June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel”, Nasdaq: SHEN) announced plans to expand Glo Fiber service in Blacksburg, Virginia with a definitive agreement to acquire the assets and operations of Blacksburg Broadband LLC, which operates under the name WideOpen Blacksburg. The acquisition is anticipated to be complete by early to mid-July.

WideOpen Blacksburg’s President, Dr. Andrew Cohill, stated, “I am confident that Glo Fiber is going to provide outstanding customer service and great fiber-delivered Internet to our customers. We anticipate a smooth transition to Glo Fiber starting in July.”

“We are excited to invest in and build upon the outstanding broadband service that the WideOpen Blacksburg team has been providing since 2017. WideOpen Blacksburg’s gigabit fiber network is a perfect fit to further expand our Glo Fiber service in the Blacksburg area,” stated Ed McKay, Shentel’s Chief Operating Officer.

Glo Fiber, powered by Shentel, provides 100% fiber broadband services to residential and commercial customers with super-fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 5 gigabits per second (Gbps). Fiber-to-the-home technology and Shentel’s 17,200-mile regional fiber network enable Glo Fiber to deliver high speeds, low latency, and unparalleled internet reliability. The company has earned a reputation for providing superior local customer service across its markets, including the growing list of communities in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio and Delaware. In addition to high-speed internet, Glo Fiber offers phone service, video service, and Whole Home Wi-Fi for a seamless connection anywhere in your home or business.

As a leading broadband internet provider serving smaller markets and rural communities, Glo Fiber takes great pride in several key competitive differentiators:

100% fiber-to-the-home technology with exceptional reliability

Symmetrical download and upload speeds of up to 5 Gbps

Easy, straight-forward pricing with no long-term contracts

Prompt, local customer service

To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com/en/local/va/blacksburg for residential service and www.glofiberbusiness.com for commercial service.

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). With services now available to approximately 363,000 homes and businesses, Glo Fiber offers reliable, symmetrical broadband service using state-of-the-art technology, including XGS-PON 10 Gbps networks.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. Shentel’s services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 17,200 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

