Shentel Launches Fiber-to-the-Home Internet in Radford, VA 

EDINBURG, Va., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (Nasdaq: SHEN), a leading provider of broadband services, is pleased to announce the launch of its 100% fiber-to-the-home internet service in Radford, Virginia. Shentel Fiber brings symmetrical, multi-gig internet speeds to both residential and business customers starting in December 2025, with construction expected to be completed by March 2026.

"Shentel has been a long-term partner with the City of Radford," said David Horton, Mayor of Radford. "For years, their traditional cable system has provided residents with reliable service, and we are grateful Shentel has decided to invest in a fiber solution to give us the best technology for our residents and businesses alike."

Shentel’s fiber-to-the-home technology, supported by its regional fiber network spanning more than 18,000-miles, enables the delivery of high speeds, low latency, and exceptional internet reliability. In addition to high-speed internet, Shentel offers phone and video services, as well as Whole-Home Wi-Fi for seamless connectivity throughout homes and businesses.

“For more than a year, our engineering and construction teams have been working diligently to upgrade the City of Radford to an advanced, all-fiber network,” said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Regulatory and Industry Affairs. “This investment will deliver industry-leading internet speeds, provide outstanding network reliability, and position the community for long-term growth. We are proud of our 15-year history serving residents and businesses in Radford and look forward to continuing our strong partnership with the City.”

Current Shentel customers can upgrade to Shentel’s fiber-to-the-home network at no additional cost as construction is completed in their neighborhood. To sign up for service and receive notifications when 100% fiber-optic service is available, visit shentelfiber.com/upgrade.

Key benefits of Shentel Fiber include:

Incredibly fast symmetrical internet speeds up to 5 Gbps

A consistent and reliable fiber network that connects directly to the home

Prompt and friendly local customer service—no third-party call centers

Real people available in real time, without navigating automated systems

A range of internet service tiers to meet diverse economic and entertainment needs



To learn more about Shentel, please visit https://www.shentel.com/en/local/va/radford for residential service and www.shentelbusiness.com for commercial service.



About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high-speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. Shentel’s services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 18,000 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

