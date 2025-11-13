Glo Fiber Launches Lightning-Fast Fiber Internet in Greenfield, Ohio

EDINBURG, Va., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (Nasdaq: SHEN), has launched their 100% fiber optic broadband service in initial neighborhoods in Greenfield, Ohio. Construction began in early September and is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, providing over 2,300 homes and businesses with a reliable, future-proof option for high-speed internet service. As construction continues, residents will receive advance notice via mail, and they can check availability or sign up for service at www.glofiber.com/en/local/oh/greenfield.

Glo Fiber provides super-fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 5 gigabits per second (Gbps). Fiber-to-the-home technology and Shentel’s 18,000-mile regional fiber network enable Glo Fiber to deliver high speeds, low latency, and unparalleled internet reliability. The company has earned a reputation for providing superior local customer service across its markets, including the growing list of communities in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware. In addition to high-speed internet, Glo Fiber offers phone service, video service, and Whole Home Wi-Fi for a seamless connection anywhere in your home or business.

"We are proud to bring Glo Fiber to Greenfield, OH,” said Chris Kyle, VP of Industry Affairs & Regulatory at Shentel. “This expansion delivers true choice for residents and businesses and offers reliable, multi-gigabit connectivity that attracts investment, supports remote work and education, and strengthens local businesses. Glo Fiber's presence will be a catalyst for economic development across the community as new and existing residents and businesses can now count on the modern broadband foundation they need to grow."

Glo Fiber takes great pride in several key differentiators compared to their competitors:

Fiber-to-the-home technology with exceptional reliability

Symmetrical download and upload speeds of up to 5 Gbps

Easy, straight-forward pricing with no long-term contracts

Prompt and friendly local customer service

To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com for residential service and www.glofiberbusiness.com for commercial service.

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). With services now available to more than 400,000 homes and businesses, Glo Fiber offers reliable, symmetrical broadband service using state-of-the-art technology, including XGS-PON 10 Gbps networks.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. Shentel’s services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 18,000 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer McDowell, Shentel

Jennifer.McDowell@emp.shentel.com

540-984-5055

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab23b344-7752-40fc-b662-166332b19fac