Shentel’s Employee Volunteer Initiative Gives Back to Local Charities

EDINBURG, Va., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (Nasdaq: SHEN), a leading broadband service provider, announced today that 114 employees contributed more than 572 volunteer hours over the past year in support of charitable organizations focused on addressing food and housing insecurity in the communities the Company serves. These efforts reflect Shentel’s deep-rooted commitment to community service and its belief that meaningful impact starts with employees who are connected to the places they call home.

Shentel puts this commitment into action by offering paid volunteer time that empowers employees to support local organizations and address the unique needs of their communities during Shentel Caring Days. This employee‑driven engagement is at the heart of the company’s culture, reflecting a shared dedication to strengthening the towns and neighborhoods across its Shentel and Glo Fiber service areas.

Beyond volunteer service, Shentel and its employees donated over $48,000, including $20,000 in matching contributions from the Shentel Foundation. These funds supported local charities across Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Ohio through two key Company initiatives: The Summer Backpack Program and The Big Give. The Summer Backpack Program addresses food insecurity for children and families, and The Big Give unites employees during the holiday season to assist neighbors in need of shelter, emergency resources, or seasonal support.

“At Shentel, community isn’t just a program—it’s part of who we are. I’m incredibly proud of how our employees step up for the communities we serve, generously giving their time and resources. We reinforce that commitment by providing paid volunteer time, enabling them to make a meaningful local impact,” said Ed McKay, Shentel’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

As Shentel reflects on the achievements of 2025, the Company looks ahead to 2026 with a continued focus on service, collaboration, and supporting the well‑being of the communities it proudly serves.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high-speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. Shentel’s services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 18,000 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

