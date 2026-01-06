Glo Fiber Launches Lightning-Fast Fiber Internet in Zanesville, Ohio

EDINBURG, Va., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (Nasdaq: SHEN), has launched their 100% fiber optic broadband service in initial neighborhoods in Zanesville, Ohio. Construction is expected to be completed by the summer of 2026, providing approximately 12,000 homes and businesses with a reliable, future-proof option for high-speed internet service. As construction continues, residents will receive advance notice via mail, and they can check availability or sign up for service at www.glofiber.com.

“The successes that America has enjoyed for over 200 years have come largely from the benefits of competition and innovation in our economy. The Zanesville community is very happy that it will soon become a true fiber city and our community will benefit from additional choice and competition, thanks to this investment by Glo Fiber,” said Mayor Donald Mason. “These advanced competitive services will enable residents and businesses to more fully participate in the modern digital economy.”

Glo Fiber provides super-fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 8 gigabits per second (Gbps). Fiber-to-the-home technology and Shentel’s 18,000-mile regional fiber network enable Glo Fiber to deliver high speeds, low latency, and unparalleled internet reliability. The company has earned a reputation for providing superior local customer service across its markets, including the growing list of communities in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware. In addition to high-speed internet, Glo Fiber offers phone service, video service, and Wi-Fi for a seamless connection anywhere in your home or business.

“We’re excited to bring Glo Fiber’s lightning-fast, reliable internet to Zanesville,” said Chris Kyle, VP of Industry Affairs & Regulatory. “This launch is more than just an extra option for service—it’s about empowering residents and businesses with the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly connected world. By delivering future-proof fiber technology and exceptional local service, we’re helping communities like Zanesville thrive today and prepare for the opportunities of tomorrow.”

Glo Fiber takes great pride in several key differentiators:

Fiber-to-the-home technology with exceptional reliability

Symmetrical download and upload speeds of up to 8 Gbps

Easy, straight-forward pricing with no long-term contracts

Prompt and friendly local customer service

To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com for residential service and www.glofiberbusiness.com for commercial service.

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). With services now available to approximately 400,300 homes and businesses, Glo Fiber offers reliable, symmetrical broadband service using state-of-the-art technology, including XGS-PON 10 Gbps networks.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. Shentel’s services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 18,000 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer McDowell, Shentel

Jennifer.McDowell@emp.shentel.com

540-984-5055

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1317f9ca-ebfd-460e-a44c-cc7cd8e20a39