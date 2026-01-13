Glo Fiber Launches 8 Gig Fiber Internet Service

EDINBURG, Va., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (Nasdaq: SHEN), has launched symmetrical 8 Gig fiber internet service for residential customers across Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Ohio. More than 400,000 homes and businesses now have access to Glo Fiber’s 100% fiber optic network and the fastest broadband speeds available in these markets.

“Integrating 8 Gig internet service into our multi-gig product portfolio ensures Glo Fiber continues to lead with the fastest and most reliable internet available in the community,” said Rick Mason, Shentel’s Senior Vice President of Engineering and Operations. “Glo Fiber is building the infrastructure not just for today, but also for the future. Our 8 Gig service is engineered to connect multiple devices as well as the next generation of digital innovation, from immersive extended reality environments to sophisticated, AI-driven home automation.”

The number of connected devices in the U.S. continues to grow, increasing the demands on home networks. Glo Fiber’s multi-gig speeds are designed to meet these demands, providing the bandwidth necessary for remote work, online learning, telehealth appointments, and streaming ultra-HD entertainment across multiple screens.

Glo Fiber takes great pride in several key differentiators compared to our competitors:

Fiber-to-the-home technology with exceptional reliability

Multi-Gig, symmetrical download and upload speeds up to 8 Gbps

Easy, straight-forward pricing with no long-term contracts

Prompt and friendly local customer service

To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com for residential service and www.glofiberbusiness.com for commercial service.

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). With services now available to more than 400,000 homes and businesses, Glo Fiber offers reliable, symmetrical broadband service using state-of-the-art technology, including XGS-PON 10 Gbps networks.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. Shentel’s services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 18,000 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

