Shentel Completes the Expansion of High-Speed, Reliable Broadband Service in Shenandoah County, VA

EDINBURG, Va., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (Nasdaq: SHEN), a leading broadband service provider, is pleased to announce the completion of its Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) project to expand gigabit broadband internet service to more than 7,000 previously unserved homes in Shenandoah County, Virginia. The $50 million construction project was partly funded by the nationally-recognized VATI program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Additional funding was provided through Shentel’s own capital investment and a contribution from Shenandoah County.

“Readily available broadband and high-speed internet have become standard expectations for prospective businesses and their workforce in today's increasingly digital economy.” said Jenna French, Director of Tourism and Economic Development. “We were thrilled to partner with our very own, locally headquartered company, Shentel, knowing they could not only deliver outstanding service, but also provide connectivity throughout the County in a timely fashion to serve our local residents, even in the most rural of locations.”

The VATI program is built on the power of partnerships between counties and internet service providers, creating a collaborative environment to bridge the digital divide. Josh Stephens, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, reflected, “Even before grants were available, the Board of Supervisors understood that there were underserved areas in the county without high-speed broadband availability. When VATI funding became available, we had options on who to work with in making this expansion come to fruition. We chose Shentel and that turned out to be the best decision. Shentel's commitment to our community to provide this service was evident from the beginning. Their consistent communication with our Board through the duration of the project was also something to be noted as exemplary and was greatly appreciated.”

“We are very pleased that Shenandoah County and Shentel were able to successfully complete their broadband expansion projects through our Virginia Telecommunication Initiative,” said Maggie Beal, Director of the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. “This initiative reflects the Commonwealth’s commitment to expanding opportunity, strengthening local infrastructure and ensuring every resident has access to the tools they need to fully participate in the 21st Century.”

As a leading broadband internet provider serving smaller markets and rural communities, Shentel takes great pride in several key differentiators:

Fast internet with exceptional reliability

Easy, straight-forward pricing with no long-term contracts

Prompt and friendly local customer service

A full range of video and voice service options





“Expanding rural broadband is no small feat given the costs and distances involved,” said Chris Kyle, VP of Industry Affairs & Regulatory at Shentel. “Thanks to these grants, strong local leadership, and a great partnership with the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, Shenandoah County is setting the pace for connectivity. This progress means residents can access the high-speed internet essential for learning, healthcare, and economic opportunity—building a stronger future for our community.”

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. Shentel’s services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 18,000 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

