ARETI International Group Finalizes Exit from Turkmenistan, Refocuses Strategy on Europe, North America, and the Middle East

NICOSIA, Cyprus, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARETI International Group, a Cyprus-based diversified energy and investment holding, founded by international businessman Igor Makarov, has formally completed its exit from Turkmenistan.

ARETI International Group suspended its business activities in Turkmenistan in 2022. By April 2025, the Group formally and legally finalized its complete exit from the country, retaining no affiliated entities, operational presence, or commercial interests within Turkmenistan.

ARETI had previously maintained a presence in Turkmenistan through the Group’s involvement in select energy projects. However, recent years have seen the company reevaluate and diversify its portfolio in response to geopolitical developments, shifting regulatory landscapes, and emerging investment opportunities in other regions.

This development represents a natural progression in ARETI’s broader strategic reorientation, as the Group shifts its focus to markets where it sees strong potential for long-term, sustainable growth.

ARETI is actively pursuing investment opportunities in the energy, infrastructure, and innovation sectors across Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company does not maintain any business interests or affiliated entities in Russia.

The decision to conclude its activities in Turkmenistan reflects evolving global market conditions and internal business priorities. The Group’s exit was conducted in full compliance with all applicable legal and regulatory procedures, and underscores ARETI’s commitment to responsible business practices and international standards.

In addition to its commercial activities, ARETI remains engaged in philanthropic and community development efforts, with a particular focus on promoting cycling, youth sports, and healthy lifestyles in Cyprus and internationally. The Group continues to support charitable and cultural initiatives that align with its values and long-term vision.

Founded in 2015, ARETI International Group is a Europe-based Cyprus-registered international company focused on investments in various sectors in Europe, North America, and the Middle East.

