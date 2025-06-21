Long Read Sequencing Market Projected to Reach USD 6.98 Billion by 2032, Driven by Advances in Genomics and Precision Medicine – SNS Insider

Austin, June 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Read Sequencing Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Long Read Sequencing Market was valued at USD 595.91 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 6,977.05 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 31.53% during the forecast period of 2024–2032

The rapid growth of this market is largely fueled by the increasing adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies, which are critical for advancing genomic research, precision medicine, and genetic disease diagnostics. Long read sequencing offers high accuracy in identifying structural variants, repetitive regions, and complex genomic rearrangements—features often undetectable using short-read technologies.





In 2023, the U.S. long read sequencing market was valued at USD 220.26 million and is forecasted to surge to USD 2,541.49 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 31.31%. The United States holds a dominant position in North America, driven by significant federal funding for genomics research, cutting-edge research institutions, and a well-established infrastructure supporting precision medicine and rare disease diagnostics. Federal programs such as the NIH's All of Us Research Program further amplify market growth, as do the widespread applications of platforms like PacBio and Oxford Nanopore in cancer genomics and advanced diagnostic testing.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (Sequel IIe System, SMRTbell Express Template Prep Kit)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc. (MinION, PromethION)

Illumina, Inc. (Illumina Complete Long Read Prep, NovaSeq X Plus)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (KAPA HyperPrep Kits, SeqCap EZ Library Kits)

Element Biosciences (AVITI System, Element LoopSeq Kits)

BGI Genomics (BGISEQ-500, MGISEQ-T7)

Eurofins Genomics (INVIEW Long Read Technology, Amplicon Sequencing Services)

Stratos Genomics, Inc. (Sequencing-by-Expansion Technology, X-NTP Chemistry)

MicrobesNG (Microbial Whole Genome Sequencing, Metagenomics Services)

NextOmics (NextDenovo Assembly Software, NextPolish Genome Polishing Tool)

New England Biolabs (NEBNext Companion Module for Oxford Nanopore, NEBNext Single Cell/Low Input RNA Library Prep Kit)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (SureSelect XT HS2 DNA Kit, TapeStation Systems)

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAseq FX DNA Library Kit, QIAseq Targeted DNA Panels)

Bionano Genomics (Saphyr System, Bionano Prep Kits)

Novogene Co., Ltd. (Long-read Sequencing Services, De Novo Genome Assembly)

PerkinElmer Inc. (NEXTFLEX Rapid XP DNA-Seq Kit, LabChip GX Touch)

BaseClear B.V. (PacBio SMRT Sequencing Services, Nanopore Sequencing Services)

Longas Technologies (Morphoseq Technology, Longas Adaptase Kits)

Quantapore, Inc. (Single Molecule Sequencing Platform, Quantapore Flow Cells)

TATAA Biocenter (Long-Read Sequencing Services, qPCR and NGS Assays)

Long Read Sequencing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 595.91 million Market Size by 2032 USD 6977.05 million CAGR (2024–2032) 31.53% U.S. Market 2023 USD 220.26 million U.S. Forecast by 2032 USD 2541.49 million Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024–2032 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Product, the Consumables Segment Dominates the Long Read Sequencing Market

The long-read sequencing market was dominated by the consumables segment in 2024, with a 62.46% market share, as sequencing workflows necessitate repeated purchases of reagents, kits, and cartridges. The need for high-throughput, high-accuracy consumables is increasing as sequencing platforms proliferate in academic, clinical, and pharmaceutical settings. Consumables are a powerful driver of re-purchase and evergreen revenue, as they are a requirement for every run. Also, continuous efforts to improve library preparation kits and sample processing reagents to make the workflow more efficient have led to an increase in the applications of NGS.

By Technology, Nanopore Sequencing Segment Dominates the Long Read Sequencing Market

In 2024, the long-read sequencing market was led by the nanopore sequencing segment with a 62.25% market share due to its ability for real-time analysis, scalability, and flexible sample types (tissues, blood, etc.). Its strength is in the detection of structural variants, native DNA/RNA sequencing without amplification, and computational requirements on portable devices such as Oxford Nanopore MinION. Its more focused price and increased accuracy are now on par with traditional sequencing platforms, and the adoption in small labs and field researchers is quick.

By Workflow, Sequencing Segment Dominates the Long Read Sequencing Market

In 2024, the sequencing segment held the largest share of 60.18% of the long-read sequencing market. Long-read process at the heart of sequencing, high use of reagents, kits, and flow cells → recapitulating the consumable business model (very low touch/repeat purchases) and high recurring revenue. Moreover, the detection of inherited disorders, structural variants that require high precision, in fact as needed, makes sequencing runs necessary.

Long Read Sequencing Market Segmentation

By Product

Instruments

Consumables

Services

By Technology

Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing

Others

By Workflow

Pre-sequencing

Sequencing

Data Analysis

By Application

Whole Genome Sequencing

Targeted Sequencing

Metagenomics

RNA Sequencing

Epigenetics

Others

By End-Use

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

North America Leads the Long Read Sequencing Market, Asia Pacific Projected to Witness Fastest Growth with 32.34% CAGR

North America dominated the market and accounted for a 51.11% market share in 2024, due to high penetration of key players, strong research infrastructure, and high scope for investments in genomics and precision medicine. The region will keep benefitting from initiatives from the government (e.g., NIH's All of Us Research Program), wider implementation of rare disease diagnostics (link is external), and collaboration between academia and industry.

Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth over the forecast period, driven by increasing investments in healthcare along with a rise in demand for personalized therapies, in addition to the active genomic research conducted in the region, which is expected to grow at the fastest rate across regions. China, Japan, India, and others are mapping genomes, developing biotech infrastructure, and international research networks.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Long Read Sequencing Market by Product

8. Long Read Sequencing Market by Technology

9. Long Read Sequencing Market by Workflow

10. Long Read Sequencing Market by Application

11. Long Read Sequencing Market by End-Use

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Use Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

