Statement by the Texas Hemp Business Council on Governor Abbott’s Veto of SB3

AUSTIN, Texas, June 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Governor Greg Abbott’s veto of SB 3 reinforces Texas’ reputation as a leader in business innovation and practical policymaking. By choosing balance over overreach, Governor Abbott protected a vibrant, federally legal hemp industry that employs 53,000 Texans and generates over $4.3 billion in annual sales.”

“SB 3 would have banned widely used, federally legal hemp-derived products, pushing consumers toward unsafe alternatives and threatening public health and choice. Governor Abbott’s veto protects the hundreds of thousands of farmers, veterans, small businesses and adult consumers across Texas who rely on hemp for wellness and their livelihoods.

“Texas already has strong hemp regulations under HB 1325, such as strict rules on THC limits, full panel testing, licensing, labeling and accessible certificates of analysis. We continue to advocate for sensible additions, such as limiting sales to those 21 and older, requiring child-resistant packaging, and establishing setbacks from schools, all of which were rejected by proponents of SB 3 in both the 88th and 89th Legislatures.

“Polling consistently shows that Texans do not support a ban on hemp-derived products. We commend Governor Abbott for his leadership and for listening to the more than 150,000 petition signers and thousands more who shared their stories through handwritten letters. We remain committed to working with lawmakers and stakeholders to support a safe, well-regulated hemp industry, not just for Texas, but as a model for the nation.”

