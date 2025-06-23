|Company announcement no. 31 2025
Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
23 June 2025
Page 1 of 1
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 25
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 25:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|6,905,843
|229.2970
|1,583,489,270
|16 June 2025
|49,441
|260.3803
|12,873,462
|17 June 2025
|50,000
|257.7752
|12,888,760
|18 June 2025
|88,832
|256.1210
|22,751,741
|19 June 2025
|101,760
|254.5391
|25,901,899
|20 June 2025
|54,462
|255.6107
|13,921,070
|Total accumulated over week 25
|344,495
|256.4244
|88,336,932
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|7,250,338
|230.5860
|1,671,826,202
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.868% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
