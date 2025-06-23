Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 16 June 2025 – 20 June 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 25:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|15,670,000
|15.90
|246,847,400
|16 June 2025
|200,000
|16.27
|3,254,000
|17 June 2025
|200,000
|16.20
|3,240,000
|18 June 2025
|220,000
|16.12
|3,546,400
|19 June 2025
|220,000
|16.06
|3,533,200
|20 June 2025
|200,000
|16.27
|3,254,000
|Total, week number 25
|1,040,000
|16.18
|16,827,600
|Accumulated under the program
|16,710,000
|15.92
|263,675,000
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 109,095,696 own shares corresponding to 7.08 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Attachments