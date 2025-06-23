Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 16 June 2025 – 20 June 2025

On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 25:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 15,670,000 15.90 246,847,400 16 June 2025 200,000 16.27 3,254,000 17 June 2025 200,000 16.20 3,240,000 18 June 2025 220,000 16.12 3,546,400 19 June 2025 220,000 16.06 3,533,200 20 June 2025 200,000 16.27 3,254,000 Total, week number 25 1,040,000 16.18 16,827,600 Accumulated under the program 16,710,000 15.92 263,675,000

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 109,095,696 own shares corresponding to 7.08 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

