Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

 | Source: Alm. Brand A/S Alm. Brand A/S

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 16 June 2025 – 20 June 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 25:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement15,670,00015.90246,847,400
16 June 2025200,00016.273,254,000
17 June 2025200,00016.203,240,000
18 June 2025220,00016.123,546,400
19 June 2025220,00016.063,533,200
20 June 2025200,00016.273,254,000
Total, week number 251,040,00016.1816,827,600
Accumulated under the program16,710,00015.92263,675,000

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 109,095,696 own shares corresponding to 7.08 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                 

Head of Investor Relations & ESG        
Mads Thinggaard                 
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469                

Attachments


Attachments

Alm Brand_Share buyback week #25 2025 AS 45 2025 - Transactions under share buyback program

Recommended Reading