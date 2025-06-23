Official Launch of Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP Marked by Bell Ringing in Frankfurt

Stockholm, June 23, 2025 – Virtune, the Swedish regulated crypto asset manager, celebrated the official launch of its latest exchange-traded product, the Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP, with a ceremonial bell ringing at Deutsche Börse Xetra in Frankfurt on June 17, together with Coinbase.

The ceremony, held together with Coinbase, marks a significant milestone in Virtune’s European expansion and reinforces its position as a leading issuer of regulated, physically backed crypto ETPs. The product is available to Swedish investors via online brokers such as Avanza and Montrose.

Virtune listed the product on Xetra on June 2, 2025, making the Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP the first ETP in Europe to track the Coinbase 50 Europe Index - a broadly diversified index representing up to 50 leading crypto assets. The index is developed by Coinbase and administered by MarketVector Indexes™. Currently, the product holds 21 crypto assets, with the expansion to include all 50 assets subject to regulatory and exchange approvals.

The Coinbase 50 Europe Index is designed to become the crypto market’s equivalent of the S&P 500, aiming to provide investors with a comprehensive and representative selection of the largest and most relevant crypto assets in the market. The product targets both institutional and retail investors seeking regulated, transparent, and professional exposure to digital assets.

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:

"This ceremony clearly signals our long-term commitment to the European market. Standing on the podium in Frankfurt with our partners from Coinbase and MarketVector reflects the strength of collaboration, innovation, and regulated growth. We are here to help shape the future of crypto investing in Europe."

The Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP is available to both institutional and retail investors across Europe and is traded in EUR. The product is 100% physically backed by the underlying crypto assets, which are stored with institutional-grade security by Coinbase, and has an annual fee of 0.95%.

Learn more about the product here:

www.virtune.com/product/vcoin50

Key Information about the Product:

Exposure: Exposure to up to 50 leading crypto assets in one product

Underlying assets: 100% physically backed by the underlying crypto assets

Custody: Institutional-grade custody by Coinbase

Management Fee: 0.95% per annum

Trading currency: EUR

First day of trading: Monday, 2nd of June 2025

Bloomberg Ticker: VCOIN50

ISIN: SE0024738389

WKN: A4A5D4

Exchange ticker: VRTC

Exchanges: Deutsche Börse Xetra

For questions, contact:

Christopher Kock, CEO & Member of the Board of Directors

Mobile: +46 70 073 45 64

Email: christopher@virtune.com

About Virtune AB (Publ):

Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

Crypto investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice; investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, there is no guarantee of getting back invested capital. Read the prospectus, KID, terms at virtune.com.

The Coinbase 50 Europe Index (“Index”) is the exclusive property of MarketVector Indexes GmbH (“MarketVector”) and its Licensors and has been licensed for use by Virtune AB (Publ) (“Licensee”). MarketVector has contracted with CC Data Limited to maintain and calculate the Index. CC Data Limited uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards MarketVector, CC Data Limited has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties. In particular, MarketVector is not responsible for the Licensee and/or for Licensee’s legality or suitability and/or for Licensee’s business offerings. Offerings by Licensee, may they be based on the Virtune Coinbase 50 Europe ETP (“Product”) or not, are not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted by MarketVector and any of its affiliates, and MarketVector and any of its affiliates make no representation regarding the advisability of investing in Licensee and/or in Licensee’s business offerings. MARKETVECTOR AND ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES AND ANY OF ITS LICENSORS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO LICENSEE.



