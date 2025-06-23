Share buy-back program

 | Source: Royal UNIBREW A/S Royal UNIBREW A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 34/2025 - June 23, 2025

On February 25, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2025 of February 25, 2025.

The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 26, 2025, to August 15, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 250m.

The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:

 Number of

Shares		Average purchase price DKKTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement278,267542.52150,965,987
June 16, 20254,000548.832,195,326
June 17, 20254,000538.542,154,184
June 18, 20256,000535.673,214,021
June 19, 20254,234535.402,266,904
June 20, 20253,500541.461,895,121
Total accumulated under the program300,001542.30162,691,543

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 433,323 shares, corresponding to 0.9% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

Encl.

Attachments


Attachments

Fond-RU-34-2025-uk-SBB Royal Unibrew SBB FEB-AUG 2025 - 16JUNE-20JUNE

Recommended Reading

  • June 16, 2025 05:34 ET | Source: Royal UNIBREW A/S
    Share buy-back program

    COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 33/2025 - June 16, 2025 On February 25, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2025 of February 25, 2025. The program is...

    Read More
    Share buy-back program
  • June 10, 2025 05:35 ET | Source: Royal UNIBREW A/S
    Major shareholder announcement

    COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 32/2025 - June 10, 2025 According to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Royal Unibrew A/S hereby announces that we have received notification from Wellington...

    Read More
    Major shareholder announcement