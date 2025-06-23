COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 34/2025 - June 23, 2025

On February 25, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2025 of February 25, 2025.

The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 26, 2025, to August 15, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 250m.



The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:

Number of



Shares Average purchase price DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 278,267 542.52 150,965,987 June 16, 2025 4,000 548.83 2,195,326 June 17, 2025 4,000 538.54 2,154,184 June 18, 2025 6,000 535.67 3,214,021 June 19, 2025 4,234 535.40 2,266,904 June 20, 2025 3,500 541.46 1,895,121 Total accumulated under the program 300,001 542.30 162,691,543

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 433,323 shares, corresponding to 0.9% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:

Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)

E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com

Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

