Renowned Biohacker Gary Brecka Adds A-GAME to His Ultimate Lifestyle

ORLANDO, Fla., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gary Brecka joins legends like Bo Jackson, Tim Hardaway Sr., and the Company’s founder, Johnny Damon, as the latest peak performer to endorse A-GAME as their hydration beverage of choice. Started by two-time MLB champion, Johnny Damon, A-GAME contains eight essential vitamins, minerals, and carbohydrates, is made from natural ingredients like pure cane sugar, sea salt, and honey, contains no artificial colorants, and is only 100 calories per bottle.

“A-GAME is the best hydration beverage on the market for those interested in optimizing performance and staying focused on their health,” said Ultimate Human founder Gary Brecka. “I’m excited to work with the A-GAME team to help introduce healthier alternatives to the industry and the general public.”

Brecka is a renowned biologist, biohacker, and the mind behind The Ultimate Human podcast and brand. In a past life, Brecka started out in life insurance, where he was inspired to decode the key factors to living a longer and healthier life. He then dedicated his life to optimizing health and performance and has been a health consultant to top-tier athletes, CEOs, and celebrities. Through his Ultimate Human platform, he shares the latest science and research with listeners looking to get the most out of their health and has interviewed celebrity guests like Dana White, Steve Harvey, and Steve Aoki, along with the world’s leading health experts and researchers.

“I’ve been a huge fan of Gary’s work for a while now,” said A-GAME founder and CEO Johnny Damon. “One of the main reasons that I got into the beverage industry was due to my passion for nutrition and making sure that we’re putting the best possible ingredients in our bodies. I know that Gary will be a fantastic addition to our team and will help get the word out about our movement.”

A-GAME products will now be available to purchase on The Ultimate Human website along with Gary’s personal website in addition to drinkagame.com . A-GAME is a better-for-you hydration drink that comes in a variety of flavors like Dragon Fruit Plum, Concord Grape, Concord Grape Zero, Strawberry Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade Zero, Tropical and Citrus.

About A-GAME Beverages, Inc.

Backed by All-Star athletes and partners Johnny Damon, Major League Baseball Champion, Chairman and Co-Founder of A-GAME Beverages, Inc.; Bo Jackson, Major League Baseball All-Star and NFL All-Pro, A-GAME Board of Directors member and arguably one of the greatest athletes of all time; Caleb Downs, College Football National Champion; American country music singer, songwriter and record producer; Tracy Lawrence; and Tim Hardaway Sr., a former American professional basketball player, among others. A-GAME is on a mission to equip athletes of all levels with the highest quality hydration beverages so you can always #BringYourAGAME. To learn more about A-GAME, visit www.drinkagame.com .

About Gary Brecka and The Ultimate Human

Gary Brecka, the visionary founder of The Ultimate Human, is a renowned Human Biologist, biohacker, and longevity expert. With over two decades of experience in analyzing human biomarkers, Gary’s unique approach combines the precision of science with the personal touch of individual wellness.

The Ultimate Human is consistently ranked among the top five health and wellness podcasts, reaching and impacting thousands of lives through its powerful media platform. Through The Ultimate Human, Gary shares his deep knowledge and innovative strategies to help individuals navigate their health journeys. His work is driven by a profound belief in the power of informed, personalized health interventions to transform lives. With Gary’s guidance, The Ultimate Human continues to inspire and equip people to become the best versions of themselves, inside and out.

