Vote Habit Burger’s Double Char #1, Get the #1 for $1

IRVINE, Calif., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perfection deserves re-election, and the Double Char is back on the ballot. Habit Burger & Grill’s fan favorite burger has once again been nominated for USA TODAY’s 10Best, following its first-place finish last year. To celebrate, Habit is offering CharClub members the opportunity to try the burger that earned the top spot—for just $1 at participating locations.

From June 23–27, CharClub members can get a Double Char for just $1. The offer will appear under "My Offers" in the Habit App or website and can be redeemed online or in-store. Not a member yet? Fans can join the CharClub for free and enter promo code 1DBLCHAR under "My Offers" to unlock the deal.

“We’re offering the Double Char for $1 because it’s the number one voted burger,” said Jack Hinchliffe, Chief Marketing Officer at Habit Burger & Grill. “It was voted #1 last year in USA Today’s 10Best, and we’re confident that once you try it, you’ll agree. We’re inviting everyone to join our CharClub and try the #1 for $1. No catch—but if you agree, cast your vote. We’re also nominated for Best Fast Casual Restaurant, which is truly an honor. Vote for us there, too.”

Last year, voters made the Double Char rank #1 in USA TODAY’s 10Best* poll. Now, Habit is inviting guests to help make it a two-time champion—while giving them the perfect excuse to taste what all the buzz is about.

"The Double Char is built like a tank, but it eats like a dream," said Chef Jason Triail, the brand’s Director of Culinary Innovation. "It’s got two juicy patties, melty cheese, and that smoky crust from the open-flame grill that just hits different. It’s savory, fresh—and yeah—people got it last year. That’s why they voted. And we’re asking them to vote again."

The Double Char is in one of several categories Habit is nominated in for 2025. In addition to voting for the Double Char, voters can simply scroll down to also support Habit in the category of Best Fast Casual Restaurant and also for Best Fast-Food Sides for their Tempura Green Beans, the latter of which also won first place in USA Today’s 10Best last year.

HOW TO VOTE (DAILY THROUGH JULY 7)

Vote for the Double Char here

Then scroll down to vote for:

Best Fast Casual Restaurant – Habit Burger & Grill

Tempura Green Beans

HOW TO GET THE DOUBLE CHAR FOR $1 (JUNE 23–27)

Offer available to all registered CharClub members.

Orders can be placed online, through the Habit Mobile App, or in store scanned at the register.

Limit one per CharClub member.

Not a CharClub member? Register here, enter promo code 1DBLCHAR under “My Offers” and add the offer to the cart.

For more information about Habit Burger & Grill and to find a location near you, visit www.habitburger.com.

*Based on USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice 2024 Awards for Best Fast Food Burger. (Published July 2024).

**Get (1) one Double Char with or without cheese for $1. Offer valid from 6/23/25 through 6/27/25. Taxes and fees extra. Add-ons extra. No substitutions permitted. LIMIT: one (1) redemption per CharClub member. Valid at participating U.S. Habit Burger & Grill locations for CharClub members who are logged in and place an order on the Habit Burger & Grill website, mobile app, or in-restaurant scanned at the register. For a limited time and while supplies last. May not be used for delivery orders unless order is placed directly on the CharClub mobile app. Prices of other menu items and availability of items may vary. Cannot be combined with other offers. Must have or create a valid account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. Offer not valid at Habit Burger & Grill locations in Las Vegas, NV; Henderson, NV; Chino Hills, CA; Upland, CA; Redlands, CA; Ontario, CA; Fontana, CA; Hesperia, CA; Rancho Cucamonga, CA; Victorville, CA; Barstow, CA; Rialto, CA; Colton, CA; San Bernardino, CA; Rohnert Park, CA; Hamilton, NJ. Also excludes airport, university, and casino locations

About Habit Burger & Grill

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers—it’s a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. Habit Burger & Grill has earned notable recognition, with its Double Char being ranked #1 by USA Today 10Best1, its Tempura Green Beans also reaching a #1 rank in USA Today 10Best2, and its Chicken Club recognized as the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal3. The brand was also featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and included in Thrillist’s roundup of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” Habit Burger & Grill has since grown to over 385 restaurants across 14 states and internationally—continuing to serve up bold fresh flavors, made-to-order. Learn more at www.habitburger.com.

