ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 16-Jun-25 18,513 €664.13 €12,295,068 17-Jun-25 18,520 €663.87 €12,294,898 18-Jun-25 18,468 €665.72 €12,294,550 19-Jun-25 18,600 €658.31 €12,244,620 20-Jun-25 18,553 €662.68 €12,294,695

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

