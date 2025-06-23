Optime Care Partners with Tilde Sciences as Exclusive Specialty Pharmacy Provider for Vecamyl

ST. LOUIS, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optime Care, AscellaHealth’s Specialty Pharmacy, is pleased to announce an expanded partnership with Tilde Sciences LLC (“Tilde”), effective June 23, 2025. Under this arrangement, Optime Care will serve as the exclusive specialty pharmacy provider for dispensing the newly FDA-approved and relaunched Vecamyl (mecamylamine) 2.5 mg tablets to patients. Tilde, a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases with significant unmet needs, selected Optime Care for its proven track record in program continuity, prior experience with Vecamyl® and Daraprim® and expertise in managing small, specialized patient populations.

“Our continued and expanded relationship with Tilde demonstrates their confidence in Optime Care’s ability to meet the needs of specialty patient populations through highly-personalized programs, tailored patient communications and educational support throughout the treatment journey,” says Bill Bertetto, general manager, Optime Care. “Tilde values the expertise of our dedicated Patient Care Teams who have a deep understanding of complex disease states and provide guidance every step of the way. These specialists help enhance patient access to essential therapies, streamline care coordination and ensure financial assistance is available to those in need.”

Leveraging innovative, proprietary technology platforms and patient engagement tools, Optime Care’s expert teams, including specially trained Patient Care Coordinators, deliver end-to-end solutions that drive improved individual outcomes and exceptional compliance rates.

Akeel Mithani, president of Tilde states, “Optime Care is a trusted partner, reliably ensuring that patients with rare, complex diseases receive their medications on time and wherever needed. Over a year ago, we made a great decision to partner with Optime Care and we continue to rely on their unmatched expertise. Their teams consistently demonstrate a shared commitment to care for vulnerable specialty patients. It has been a gratifying experience working with Optime Care and we look forward to further collaboration to improve the clinical outcomes and quality of life for the patients we serve.”

Vecamyl (mecamylamine) had been unavailable for new patients following its acquisition from the previous owner. The Company has since partnered with new supply chain providers to address and resolve the prior supply challenges. Today, the Company is pleased to announce that Vecamyl is now available through Tilde’s comprehensive patient support program, Tilde Total Care. Questions pertaining to access and affordability of Vecamyl (mecamylamine) should be directed to 1-877-794-0008.

About Optime Care

Optime Care, Inc., AscellaHealth’s Specialty Pharmacy, is a nationally recognized specialty pharmacy, distribution and patient management organization offering a suite of comprehensive services tailored to maximize therapeutic opportunities for the treatment of orphan and rare disorders. The executive team has partnered in the launch and management of over 40 orphan products and programs while consistently implementing the best brand services for the community. Optime Care has dual-accreditation from the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) for compliance with specialty pharmacy and the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for specialty pharmacy services that demonstrate a commitment to providing quality care and services to consumers. Visit: https://www.optimecare.com/

*Optime Care is wholly owned by Innovative Specialty Solutions, LLC, an affiliate of AscellaHealth, LLC.

About Tilde

Tilde Sciences is a United States based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of specialty pharmaceuticals tailored for rare diseases with significant unmet needs. For more information visit https://www.tildesciences.com/

About VECAMYL®

INDICATION

VECAMYL® (mecamylamine HCI tablets USP) 2.5 mg is indicated for the management of moderately severe to severe essential hypertension and in uncomplicated cases of malignant hypertension.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

VECAMYL® should not be used in people with mild, moderate high blood pressure that can suddenly fluctuate at different times of the day.

You should not use VECAMYL if you have a heart condition that reduces the flow of blood to the heart or had a recent heart attack.

Patients with a certain type of abnormal kidney function should use VECAMYL with caution, and those with increased levels of urea in their blood should not use VECAMYL.

In general, it is not advised to use VECAMYL if you are receiving antibiotics and sulfonamides.

Do not use VECAMYL if you have glaucoma. Do not use VECAMYL if your healthcare provider indicated you have organic pyloric stenosis.

You should not use VECAMYL if you previously had a serious allergic reaction to mecamylamine hydrochloride (the medicine in VECAMYL).

VECAMYL should be used with caution if you have a disease that reduces blood flow to the heart and brain, such as arteriosclerosis, or have had a recent stroke.

It is important before using VECAMYL that the function of your kidneys and heart are evaluated by your healthcare professional. With certain diseases that reduce blood flow to the kidneys, brain, or heart, some people may experience worsening of symptoms due to reduction of blood pressure with VECAMYL therapy.

Also, discuss with your healthcare provider if you have bladder or urinary problems as VECAMYL can make it difficult to completely empty one's bladder.

VECAMYL may cause dizziness, lightheadedness, or fainting, especially when rising from a sitting or lying position. This effect may be increased by alcoholic beverages, exercise, or during hot weather. Rising slowly may help prevent these effects.

Tell your healthcare provider if you experience tremors, jerky involuntary movements, mental aberrations, or convulsions after taking VECAMYL.

Immediately tell your healthcare provider if you experience loose bowel movements with stomach bloating and decreased rumbling.

Use VECAMYL as directed by your healthcare provider. The information of this website should not take place of talking to your doctor. If you have any questions about your condition or if you would like more information on VECAMYL, talk to your doctor or pharmacist. Only you and your doctor can decide if VECAMYL is right for you.

Do not stop using VECAMYL unless told so by your healthcare provider because suddenly stopping the drug may cause high blood pressure to return. A sudden rise in blood pressure may cause stroke or heart failure. However, the effects of VECAMYL may last from hours to days after one stops using the drug.

For more information about VECAMYL, including additional side effects, please see the Full Prescribing Information for VECAMYL.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit http://www.fda.gov/Safety/MedWatch/default.htm or call 1-800-FDA-1088. You may also report an adverse event by calling (800) 769-8874.

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.