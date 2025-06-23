Alberta family farm wins $1 million Servus Big Share® contest

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A family farm in Stony Plain, Alberta is celebrating after being named the 2025 Servus Big Share® contest winner. The Scheideman family, Tom, Maureen and Mark, owners of White Whale Creek Farms Ltd., and longtime members of Servus Credit Union, will see $1 million deposited into their account today.

This year marked a first for the contest: rather than an individual winner, the winning entry came from a family-run farm operation.

“We never thought for a second we would win this. It truly feels like a gift from heaven,” says Maureen Scheideman. “This money will let us check a few dreams off our bucket list — like a father-son fishing trip in B.C., a riverboat cruise, finally taking that first-class trip to Austria we've always talked about, and maybe even driving in a NASCAR race. Even though we work side by side every day, family is everything to us, and we’re excited to use this opportunity to keep making memories together.”

Now in its seventh year, the Servus Big Share® encourages members to build healthy financial habits by saving money. Between January 1 and April 30, 2025, Servus members received five entries into a $1 million draw for every $500 of growth in their savings and investment balances. Bonus entries were also awarded for setting up automatic payroll deposits or contributing to registered accounts such as RRSPs, TFSAs, and FHSAs.

“The Servus Big Share isn’t just about one winner,” says Ian Burns, President & CEO of Servus Credit Union. “It’s about inspiring every member to believe in their ability to shape a stronger financial future for themselves, with Servus at their side.”

This year marked the first time former connectFirst Credit Union members had the opportunity to participate in the Servus Big Share® contest, following the successful merger with Servus which closed May 1, 2024. Together, the collective member base increased their savings by more than $545 million during the four-month contest period, with more than 8,900 new members joining the credit union during that time.

In addition to the Servus Big Share contest, Servus shared over $88 million in profits with its members in 2024. Since starting the Profit Share® program in 2009, Servus has returned more than $860 million in cash and dividends back to Albertans.

“We’re seeing more and more people choose credit unions because they want a financial partner that puts people first,” added Burns. “Our Profit Share® program and the Big Share® contest are powerful examples of that commitment and of the credit union difference.”

About Servus Credit Union Ltd.

Servus Credit Union has recently merged with connectFirst Credit Union. The resulting entity has served Albertans for over 80 years with a full line of secure financial services. The financial institution has more than 145 branches in 80 communities throughout the province as well as options for online and mobile banking. For more information about Servus, call 1.877.378.8728 or visit servus.ca.

