Syntiant to Showcase Power-Optimized Edge AI Solutions at Sensors Converge 2025

IRVINE, Calif., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp., the recognized leader in low-power edge AI deployment, today announced it will exhibit a suite of intelligent sensor and AI-enabled technologies at Sensors Converge 2025, June 24–26 at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

The company will host a series of demonstrations at Booth #923, spotlighting innovations from its AI and sensor business units. Highlights include:

High performance miniaturization now in digital microphones. Syntiant’s new SPV Digital microphone delivers high-quality audio capture in a space-efficient footprint previously limited to analog mics. Its performance-to-size advantage enables consumer electronic brands to offer more application features in devices like wearables, hearables and smart glasses. With 1.2V I/O support for battery-sensitive designs, the SPV Digital mic serves the growing shift toward fully digital audio architectures for improved system performance.





“We’re redefining what a microphone can do by embedding AI directly into the signal chain,” said Kurt Busch, CEO of Syntiant, who was recently named a finalist for "Executive of the Year" at this year’s Best of Sensors Awards. “Our ultra-small, ultra-efficient sensor solutions aren’t just capturing sound, they’re enabling new classes of intelligent devices that can listen, see, feel, respond, and adapt in real time, all without a cloud-connection and at a fraction of the power.”

Industry Panel at Sensors Converge

Kurt Busch will also serve on an industry panel titled, “From tinyML to the Edge of AI: Connecting AI to the Real World,” on Thursday, June 26 at 1 p.m. at Sensors Converge. The session will explore the latest advancements in on-device learning, edge computing architectures and the practical deployment of AI on resource-constrained devices.



Book a Meeting

To schedule a private demo or meeting with Syntiant (Booth #923) at Sensors Converge, please contact info@syntiant.com.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant® is Making Edge AI a Reality™ by delivering highly efficient processor, sensor and software solutions. With more than 100 million purpose-built silicon and ML models deployed, along with billions of MEMS microphones and sensors, Syntiant’s technology is powering edge AI applications for speech, audio, sensor and vision processing worldwide. From earbuds to automobiles, the company’s turnkey solutions enable advanced edge AI capabilities across diverse consumer and industrial use cases. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on X @Syntiantcorp or LinkedIn.

