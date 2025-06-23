ValueSelling Associates Launches AI Avatar Sales Coach, “Val”

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc. today announced the launch of Val, the first ValueCoach AI™ avatar, representing a breakthrough in AI-powered sales coaching that integrates a value-based sales methodology with personalized, real-time skills development. Designed to help salespeople refine critical skills, adopt effective selling behaviors and close more deals faster, Val delivers authentic human-like coaching directly into the seller’s daily routine. Because expert coaching is available when and where the seller needs it, they are more likely to benefit from this personal, customized guidance.

Meet Val, Your AI Sales Coach

Val’s capabilities go far beyond roleplays, which makes it unique among AI-powered sales coaching solutions. Unlike generic sales coaching AI tools, Val is purpose-built for B2B sales organizations using the proven ValueSelling Framework® sales methodology with over 260 proprietary training modules.

Powered by Replicate Labs, Val uses agentic AI, conversational intelligence, voice recognition, and freeform dialogue. It is programmed to have realistic human expressions, personality traits and character nuances—providing the same experience as if talking with a human

Val has real conversations with sales reps, listens to their issues, and provides immediate feedback tailored to each salesperson’s experiences, skill level and goals. Val also creates personalized learning journeys that accelerate skill development without having to wait for scheduled training or finding times on a manager’s calendar. Plus, it's designed to integrate seamlessly into existing workflows.

Watch Val in action guiding a sales rep through a real-time coaching conversation—identifying obstacles, tailoring development plans and putting learning into action.

Key features include:

Strategic alignment – Val understands each company’s go-to-market strategy, buyer personas, and sales process and is trained as a ValueSelling Associates expert coach.

– Val understands each company’s go-to-market strategy, buyer personas, and sales process and is trained as a ValueSelling Associates expert coach. Personalized development – Val works directly with reps to set goals and tailor learning paths.

– Val works directly with reps to set goals and tailor learning paths. Data-informed coaching – Val integrates with CRM, sales engagement and conversational intelligence tools to analyze individual performance data alongside individual feedback, manager input and data to customize each interaction.

– Val integrates with CRM, sales engagement and conversational intelligence tools to analyze individual performance data alongside individual feedback, manager input and data to customize each interaction. Adaptive guidance – Val continuously evolves the coaching strategy based on real-world performance and outcomes.

“Val is not an AI tool—Val is a virtual ValueSelling Associates coach trained to think, ask and respond like an elite human sales coach,” said Julie Thomas, CEO of ValueSelling Associates. “With Val, organizations can democratize high-quality coaching at scale and empower reps to improve in the moment and continually iterate on those improvements.”

Sales Coaching is the #1 Gap in Most Sales Organizations

According to Replicate Labs, even the most sophisticated sales organizations struggle to methodically develop their reps through targeted sales coaching and the impact is severe:

73% of sellers receive zero consistent coaching . Sales managers are typically responsible for 7-10 direct reports, hitting their quota number, closing critical deals, and coaching. With limited time and competing priorities, coaching often gets deprioritized or overlooked entirely.

. Sales managers are typically responsible for 7-10 direct reports, hitting their quota number, closing critical deals, and coaching. With limited time and competing priorities, coaching often gets deprioritized or overlooked entirely. 76% of sellers say they need more coaching . Salespeople want to improve and win—yet most struggle to identify where to focus their energies. Effective sales coaching provides the tools sales reps need and increases employee engagement by demonstrating a company’s investment in their future success. Without coaching, sellers often feel lost.

. Salespeople want to improve and win—yet most struggle to identify where to focus their energies. Effective sales coaching provides the tools sales reps need and increases employee engagement by demonstrating a company’s investment in their future success. Without coaching, sellers often feel lost. 55% of managers don't know how to coach. Most sales managers are promoted based on their success as individual contributors, not their coaching skills. Many companies don't provide managers with the dedicated training and tools they need to learn how to coach, which is another reason why coaching is often neglected.



How Val Works

Val begins each session by getting to know the sales rep—identifying skill gaps, exploring recent challenges, and building a tailored development plan. If a rep isn’t sure where to start, Val prompts with questions like, “Can you share a recent challenge you faced in your sales process?” Together, they pinpoint key areas to improve.

For example, when a rep shares that a prospect showed initial interest but then went silent, Val probes deeper. Through conversation, Val uncovers that the rep failed to create urgency or quantify the impact of the business issue. By tying this feedback to the ValueSelling Framework, Val helps the rep understand that a lack of urgency often leads to stalled deals.

From this initial conversation, Val automatically generates a SMART goal and builds a custom coaching plan—visible on the rep’s dashboard within seconds. She then books the next session and adds a personalized learning path to the rep’s calendar. All of this is orchestrated in real time, with no delay between conversation and action. Val even offers to stay in touch via Slack, encouraging reps to reach out between sessions.

Coaching sessions with ValueCoach AI’s Val deliver real business benefits. Sales reps get instant, context-rich guidance to articulate business value, ask better questions and advance qualified opportunities. This reinforces value-based selling at the moment of need, leading to stronger execution and results. Sales leaders gain a tool to support their teams, leveraging AI-based coaching into measurable performance gains.

Val is available today as part of ValueSelling Associates’ ValueCoach AI tool.

For a demo, contact us at info@valueselling.com.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®: the sales methodology, training and toolset that aligns your revenue engine with a common language and enables sales professionals to compete on value, not price. Since 1991, ValueSelling has helped hundreds of thousands of sales professionals realize immediate revenue growth and achieve results they never thought possible.

ValueSelling offers bespoke training to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized, and start-up companies that includes eLearning courses, instructor-led workshops (virtual and in-person), microlearning and on-demand reinforcement in over 17 languages. ValueSelling programs provide globally scalable and sustainable tools, skills, and processes for sales teams, executives, and all customer-facing professionals to effectively engage, qualify, advance, and close more sales with higher margins.

